Richmond's Confederate Avenue now Laburnum Park Boulevard after City Council renaming

Confederate Avenue, a stretch of four residential blocks in Richmond’s North Side, is now Laburnum Park Boulevard.

With most of the residents there supporting the change, the Richmond City Council unanimously approved the new name Monday.

The adoption of the new street names comes after the city took down nearly all of its Confederate monuments in July in response to racial justice protests and turmoil that roiled Richmond and other U.S. cities over the summer.

“We realize this won’t be earth-shattering or change systemic racism, but all of us can do something to create a more welcoming and inclusive community,” said Gwen Corley Creighton, a resident who worked with her neighbors to petition the city for the change. “This was one small thing we felt that we could do.”

Creighton said she and her neighbors have talked for several years about what it would take to change the name before initiating the process with the city last year. After feeling embarrassment and offense for too long, the residents ultimately brought it to the council, deciding that the name of their street should no longer pay homage to the city’s past as the capital of the Confederate States of America, she said.