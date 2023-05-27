Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For some of those living in Richmond’s southside Rudd's Mobile Home Park, it is a life largely spent in fear.

It began when city officials sent out inspection notices to residents 10 years ago. The instructions were clear: if their homes did not meet city-established standards, then they would be forced to vacate. Those fearing evictions fled. Those that remained received orders to vacate. In the aftermath, with no means to take their homes with them, dozens of trailers were left deserted.

The mobile park home is illustrative of the housing crisis in Richmond as families find themselves hard-pressed, if not desperate at times, to find homes that they can afford.

Asked to be identified only by their first names for fear of their safety or immigration agents because they are undocumented immigrants, residents spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch about the dire conditions they face trying to keep a roof over their heads as every day brings its own fears.

For a woman named Mirella, most of her days are riddled with anxiety at the possibility of coming home to one of her children falling through the floor. She moved into her uncle's mobile home after he abandoned it during the exodus. While the home had failed inspection, it was better than no home at all.

A decade later, the home has fallen even further into disrepair – barely habitable for Mirella, her children and roommate Cristofer.

The floor is caving in certain spots. The walls, painted a light blue to hide cracks and holes that bring in unwanted animals, are sagging in places from water damage. With every heavy rain, the house worsens as water seeps in through the ceiling and pools on the floor.

Every night, Cristofer makes his rounds throughout the house unplugging any devices. The trailer is one of many in the park not connected to a fuse box. So, in order to prevent fires, he makes sure nothing is left on. When the pair cooks on the stove, they are sure to pull the oven away from the wall in order to lessen the risk of a fire.

While Cristofer, Mirella and her children’s living situation is less than ideal, they are not alone with most of the park’s residents facing similar problems.

“My kids were born in the U.S. and they deserve to live like other citizens in a healthy, safe home,” Mirella said, speaking through a translator from the group Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Communities. “They shouldn’t have to live like this, so I’m doing this for them. I’m fighting for my kids.”

Help is on the way?

For years, RISC, a faith-based organization representing more than 20 congregations in the region, has been at the forefront fighting to bring awareness to issues like affordable housing, safe and healthy living conditions and underserved communities.

When several congregates came forward about their unsafe living conditions, RISC made it a priority to advocate for the predominantly Hispanic community, who live and work in the city, but do not have adequate access to proper housing.

With mobile homes are ineligible for home insurance as they are considered vehicles, if homes fall into disrepair, homeowners are forced to pay out of pocket. But as many park residents are living on the poverty line, it is a struggle to afford rent let alone the drastic costs to repair them.

After making numerous requests, across the better half of the year, to meet with the city, RISC members finally got the opportunity last Thursday morning.

In a conference room on the second floor of the First Presbyterian Church, nearly a dozen RISC board members met with housing experts and city officials to discuss plans moving forward with promised allocated city funds aimed at addressing the issue.

In last year’s budget, the city allocated $300,000 solely for mobile home repairs. This year’s recently approved budget sees an additional $500,000 added to the total.

The initial $300,000 allocation came after years of persistence from park residents who brought the problems they face on a day-to-day basis as a result of their living conditions to the city officials.

Paulina, a Ford Mobile Home Park resident and RISC member, is on the frontlines pushing for healthier living conditions. Her activism began years prior when her own mobile home caught fire, burnt down and spread to a neighboring home.

While her church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, helped find and acquire her a replacement home, it also failed an inspection.

Now, it leaks when it rains. Her floors are decaying and with no way to adequately regulate temperatures, she battles both extremes in the winter and summer months.

With six children ages 12 to 22 living in the home, Paulina said safety is always a concern. When it rains heavily, Paulina and her children opt to stay at their church.

So, when the City Council approved the funding, Paulina said, she was hopeful that help was on the way. However, as the months continued to pass by without any word from the city, hope dwindled.

Sherrill Hampton, the city’s Housing and Community Development director, said the delay in funds was largely in part a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With numerous items to allocate and a limited staff, the city could not keep up with some of the demands. Now, nearly a year after its allocation, the city is set to release the funds on June 5 in which residents can apply.

“When you’re sitting, watching rain come in through your windows and being told to just wait for the funds to come in, it’s hard,” Paulina said. “We are just asking the city to listen to us.”

The meeting, which grew terse at times, was the first public mention as to how the city plans to use the funds, how they will be implemented and who will be eligible to receive them.

In attendance included Hampton, her department’s senior project development manager Loren Brown and Project:HOMES representatives Lee Householder and Marion Cake.

Brown said the city has reached a project agreement with the non-profit organization Project:HOMES to serve as the in-between for the city and the residents.

So, the city will turn the funds over to the non-profit who will then use the funds to assess the needs, prioritize aid and make the necessary repairs.

When RISC members asked to view the contract between project:HOMES and the city, which is public information, they were met with pushback from Hampton who said they are welcome to send a Freedom of Information Act request adding that if they want to have a collaborative relationship with the city than the organization should trust her and the department.

“I’m giving my work and I know project:HOMES, the work that they’re going to do, they’re giving they’re word to do a top notch job to the best of their ability with the funds that we have,” Hampton said.

In order to be considered for the mobile home repair program, residents must own the mobile home, live in one of the seven parks within city limits, spend at least 30% of their average monthly income toward land rental and home costs and live in a home produced earlier than 1976.

If these residents meet these four criteria, then they can apply to receive repair aid with up to $12,000 in repairs which will be prioritized based on concern. Hampton said that if repairs exceed $12,000 then the city will not be responsible to fund the rest.

However, if Project:HOMES has additional revenue then they may consider covering the remaining cost, Marion Cake, the organization’s Vice President of Affordable Housing, said.

“If the unit exceeds the $12,000 and Project:HOMES has no further money to leverage, then that unit would not be addressed because we don’t have money to do that,” Hampton said.

While initially touted as a mobile home repair and replacement program, Hampton said that as these funds are limited, they will not be used for replacement.

Project:HOMES has set standards approved by the U.S. Department of Housing Development as to what homes they provide and purchase. This is largely to ensure homes are sustainable and will last longer than the average mobile home.

Essentially, instead of constantly putting a band-aid over the problem, they seek to offer long-term solutions that will withstand the average wear and tear mobile homes face.

But it comes at a higher cost.

Cake said the organization estimates it will cost roughly $130,000 to purchase one replacement home as the organization will have to purchase the homes from other manufacturers instead of crafting them themselves.

As a result, this drastically increases the price tag by an average $30,000.

“During periods of high demand, it can be difficult to get existing manufacturers to build our type of units when their standard products, which are built to a lower standard, are selling well,” Cake stated in an email.

In April, Richmond City Council voted 6-1 to deny a special-use permit request submitted by project:HOMES to build a warehouse facility on a vacant lot zoned residential, a block and a half south of the Midlothian Turnpike, to assemble modular homes.

With Council President Michael Jones, who represents the 9th district in which the proposed site is located, leading the charge against it citing limited residential space, the organization had to scrap its plans and turn to other avenues.

Cake said the decision directly impacted its ability to provide affordable replacement homes to these residents and raised the costs it would have needed to replace aging dwellings.

Is it enough?

In total, there are an estimated 1,000 mobile homes in the city’s seven mobile parks. In the Ford Mobile Home Park, located off of Richmond Highway, where Paulina, Mirella and Cristofer call home, there are over 100 homes in the park.

Collectively, Paulina Mirella and Cristofer agreed that they are confident that all of the homes in their park would not pass inspection and are in need of repair.

With the allocated first round of funding, the organization is contractually required to repair a minimum of 18 homes.

As they passed scribbled notes across the table, several RISC members expressed their concerns to the city regarding the implementation of the funds, if they were coming soon and the eligibility requirements.

Amy Starr Redwine, co-president of RISC, said the city will only be able to help a small percentage of the hundreds of homes in desperate need of repair and strict eligibility requirements only limit those that are most vulnerable.

Cake said mobile homes built before 1976 will not be eligible for the program as the organization’s self-established manufacturing requirements cannot ensure sustainability with older units.

But RISC members fear that with a large percentage of homes 47 years or older those that need the most help will be left out.

Despite this, the city is moving forward with the contract agreement and the first round of funds are set to be released the first week of June. Hampton said the city is still in the design phase for this year’s budget’s funding. As a result, she cannot provide any additional information.

Paulina said help is badly needed. She said it's been an uphill battle as she’s spent years trying to drum up awareness and call attention to the problems she and her community face daily.

“I just want them to listen to the community,” Paulina said. “We want to give them a chance to do what they said they would do and if they don’t, we will keep coming back.”

