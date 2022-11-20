Rising personnel costs squeezing Richmond finances

Richmond’s top officials are looking at pay boosts to make sure city employees’ paychecks remain competitive.

An early version of the city’s five-year financial forecast included an assumption that Richmond budgets for the next five years will need to include an extra $7.5 million to $9 million a year for general salary increases.

In addition, the forecast expects the police department’s personnel costs will need an additional $4 million to $4.5 million to keep a step-increase pay plan on track. Such plans, which give employees regular pay increases as long as they remain with an employer, are seen as a key tool for retaining staff.

The police department, like many across the state, has had to manage with a large number of unfilled positions — some 149 out of an authorized force of 755 sworn officers.

“RPD is always looking for talented individuals to join our team of highly motivated public safety professionals,” said Tracy Walker, the police department’s public affairs director.

Pay is a particular concern for public safety, and the impact is felt far beyond Richmond.

The current two-year state budget includes $46.5 million to boost Virginia State Police salaries and $47 million for the so-called “599” program of state help to local governments for police costs.

In a briefing paper for the City Council’s finance committee, Budget and Planning Director Jason May said personnel costs are a major driver of rising spending.

In addition to the salary increases built into the five-year forecast, other costs will also press city finances.

The forecast expects City Hall’s health insurance bills will keep rising.

Other personnel costs, ranging from new hiring to adjustments for employees who are on call outside normal business hours and efforts to address compression — the tendency for the pay differences between recently hired and more experienced employees to shrink over time — could mean another additional expense of $18 million.

A wild card is collective bargaining for public employees by their unions, authorized by the General Assembly in 2020, the forecast said.

While salaries and benefits account for the bulk of the city’s spending, other rising costs forecast over the next five years include insurance, some $4.1 million in costs of economic development incentives, operation of a shelter for the homeless when weather conditions threaten their safety, a likely $1 million for the extra costs the city incurs during a presidential election and the city’s share of Greater Richmond Transit Company costs.