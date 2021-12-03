Rising property values - up $4.2 billion in 2 years - means Richmond will lose millions in state education funding

“I think the LCI is out of whack,” he added.

The updated local composite index shows that Richmond's total property value increased by more than $4.2 billion to $29.5 billion 2017 to 2019. The Adjusted Gross Income for the city also rose from $6 billion to $7 billion in the same period.

“The LCI is supposed to represent a locality’s ability to pay for their share” of a state-established benchmark for local school funding known as the Standards of Quality, said Jim Regimbal, a government finance consultant and former financial analyst for the Virginia Senate.

Regimbal estimated that the city could lose about $10 million in state aid based on the economic growth calculated in the state’s funding formula. He said the city could also lose an additional $20 million because of declining student enrollment, but that state lawmakers would have the option to still provide that funding.

“The LCI is right in that the city is richer than it was [in 2017],” he said. “But Richmond has unlimited needs. If you’re the mayor or a city council member, there’s all sorts of things you want to spend money on. You don’t want to have to come up with more money for the school district because the state’s giving you less.”