Rising property values - up $4.2 billion in 2 years - means Richmond will lose millions in state education funding

Richmond is poised to lose millions in state education funding next year.
As Gov. Ralph Northam is preparing to introduce his final two-year budget this month, state officials have determined that Richmond will be responsible for a greater share of school costs split between the state and local governments for 2022-2024.
Richmond city and school division officials say they aren’t sure how much revenue they will lose, but some city leaders and government finance experts estimate that the city may need to plug a $30 million hole in the next city schools budget.
The anticipated change in state funding is based on the city’s booming property values and personal income, according to the state’s recently calculated local composite index, a formula used every two years to determine state funding for public school divisions.
The mathematical equation shows rising wealth in Richmond, but city and school leaders say it fails to capture that one in four residents still live in poverty.
“It's a misrepresentation of the city's ability to pay; it also does not effectively capture the high levels of concentrated poverty in the city,” said Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras. “We know from research that it is exponentially more challenging and expensive in terms of educating children [in poverty.]”
“I think the LCI is out of whack,” he added.
The updated local composite index shows that Richmond's total property value increased by more than $4.2 billion to $29.5 billion 2017 to 2019. The Adjusted Gross Income for the city also rose from $6 billion to $7 billion in the same period.
“The LCI is supposed to represent a locality’s ability to pay for their share” of a state-established benchmark for local school funding known as the Standards of Quality, said Jim Regimbal, a government finance consultant and former financial analyst for the Virginia Senate.
Regimbal estimated that the city could lose about $10 million in state aid based on the economic growth calculated in the state’s funding formula. He said the city could also lose an additional $20 million because of declining student enrollment, but that state lawmakers would have the option to still provide that funding.
“The LCI is right in that the city is richer than it was [in 2017],” he said. “But Richmond has unlimited needs. If you’re the mayor or a city council member, there’s all sorts of things you want to spend money on. You don’t want to have to come up with more money for the school district because the state’s giving you less.”
Fifth District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who chairs the council's education and human services committee, said there are several funding priorities for the city, but that federal aid that's been awarded to the school division during the COVID-19 pandemic could be reallocated to help fill any funding gaps.
She said city and school officials could also work together to find efficiencies in the school system budget.
"We need to look at our administrative budget and see where we can divert and capture the most money we can to go directly into the classroom, teachers and students," she said. "As a parent it’s frustrating. We need to be honest our budget. Something doesn’t make sense. We’re fully funding school budget year after year, but we've got teachers struggling to pay for classroom supplies."
Richmond’s student enrollment, on paper, fell more than 4,000 students since the start of the pandemic.
The district’s enrollment numbers are largely unclear because of its severed ties with K-12’s Virginia Virtual Academy, which RPS served as the fiscal agent.
The relationship inflated enrollment numbers, making it appear that 7,000 students have left the district since last year. A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education said the severed relationship wouldn’t affect the district’s state funding.
While the state funding formula is based on 2019 data, city property values have continued to rise greatly each year. City officials estimate that real estate taxes will generate approximately $45 million in new annual revenue, as the average value of a home has surged 13.7% to $315,000, according to updated property assessments conducted by the Richmond Assessor's Office earlier this year.
Critics of the LCI, however, say it also does not account for property that is not taxable.
Property owned by Virginia Commonwealth University, which continues to increase its footprint in the city by buying up neighboring properties, for example, is not subject to real estate taxes -- neither are government-owned buildings.
That translates into higher property values with no state money for the city, which leads to more inequity, says Chad Stewart, who leads policy research and advocacy for the Commonwealth Institute.
“Certainly from an equity perspective, it doesn't take into account student need. And we know it costs more resources to educate students who face more barriers to education,” Stewart said.
State data shows that 57.9% of RPS students are economically disadvantaged, a rough gauge to measure student poverty. The district also spends the most money per pupil than any locality in the Richmond area at $12,256 per pupil in state and local funds, according to state data. Meanwhile, Henrico and Chesterfield counties pay about $9,000 per pupil, according to data from the 2019-20 school year.
Kamras said he’s begun having conversations with state lawmakers about protecting state funding for Richmond schools.
“Short of completely funding the SOQ’s, I believe a much greater investment in the at-risk add on is what places like Richmond need, but it’s also what places like Southwest Virginia need,” Kamras said.
“I’m actually hopeful this could transcend party, given that there’s going to be a split assembly with the Republicans controlling the House and the Democrats controlling the Senate,” he said. “Hopefully this is something that everybody could come together on.”
A spokesperson for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney did not answer question Friday about how the city will handle the revenue shortfall.
(804) 649-6178