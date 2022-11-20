Robertson: Expand downtown Richmond service district to Manchester

SB's Lakeside Love Shack is a little ole' place for people to get together and enjoy delicious food in every bite. SB's earned runner up honors in this year's Best awards in both best breakfast and best brunch. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Those orange-jacketed “Clean and Safe” workers who regularly patrol the streets of downtown Richmond — cleaning sidewalks, pulling weeds and being a reassuring presence on some 440 blocks — could be headed south of the James River to Manchester.
Councilwoman Ellen Robertson is proposing to expand the area of the Downtown General Special Service and Assessment District – the special district where a 5 cent per $100 of assessed value surcharge on real estate taxes helps pay for a range of services from Clean and Safe to maintaining Brown’s Island and the Canal Walk to producing festivals and events to woo visitors and businesses downtown.
For downtown, in addition to the Clean & Safe team, which last year picked up 26,133 bags or 1,045,320 gallons of trash, collected 312 cubic yards of leaves, removed 171 handbills and steam-cleaned homeless waste spots, Venture Richmond’s efforts including marketing downtown, installing bike racks, commissioning murals and setting up mini-parks.
Venture Richmond also hosts the Richmond Folk Festival, which this year drew 230,000 visitors to Brown's Island and the banks of the James.
The city council's land use committee is slated to consider Robertson's proposal at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Mayor Levar Stoney shares a moment with Ellen F. Robertson, Council Vice President, after announcing a new strategic economic development plan on Monday, May 23, 2022 at City Hall in Richmond, Virginia.