RPS votes to allow city to use five facilities for emergency child care

Some, however, worry that opening schools could expose students and staff to harm.

“The school board, at the recommendation of Mr. Kamras, rightfully decided to start schools virtually because it was the safest option, from a virus standpoint,” Adam Tignor wrote to the board. “While not completely the same, we have seen as universities have reopened in person, they are closing and going all virtual.”

Some School Board members felt it important not to delay the vote despite the lack of a formal written agreement.

“Our families are hurting,” said Dawn Page of the 8th District. “If we delay this decision, this will have a huge impact on our families who are greatly in need. ... Think of all the children who will be impacted by us delaying our decision.”

Gibson, who published a letter to the board and the Kamras administration ahead of the vote, said she simply couldn’t decide without the details she outlined.

“I absolutely support no-cost childcare for essential workers, I simply want the same level of care for them that I would want for my own children,” she said in a statement. “This vote put us in an impossible position: deny care, or offer care without a safe or substantive plan?”