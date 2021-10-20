RRHA board backtracks after staff pushback on removing three names from no-trespassing list

The vote capped a meeting where Gooden was elected to a two-year term in a split vote. He promised he would work to unify the board and staff. By the end of the night, his vice chairman, Barrett Hardiman, was one of two members voting to uphold the original order. Hardiman said he was disappointed in the outcome, but echoed Gooden in saying the board would revisit the policy again in the coming months.

“I think we need to discuss it more as a board and get on the same page,” Hardiman said. He added later: “At this point, we need to look forward and focus on the policy issues here and not the individual cases.”

RRHA announced changes to its long-standing no-trespassing policy in August, admitting at the time that the crime-prevention tool had grown “unmanageable and ineffective.” Some 10,000 names were added to the list since the late 1990s, and those directly affected by the policy say it led the Richmond Police Department to stop and search them on sight, no matter what they were doing.

Prior to the changes, 3 out of 4 people on the list were Black men, according to the most recent version released by RRHA. The Richmond Police Department, which enforces the policy, has an updated version, with about 250 names. The department refused to release the list in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.