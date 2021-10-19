RRHA board endorses transfer of Calhoun Center to city; new chairman elected

An outdated, partially defunct community center in Richmond’s largest public housing neighborhood is one step closer to a major revamp.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to seek federal approval to transfer the Calhoun Family Investment Center to the city’s ownership and management. Renovations, through the use of an $8 million chunk of Richmond’s federal COVID-19 relief money, will follow if the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development signs off, city officials have said.

“This could be really the heart of the community that it was in the ’70s,” said Chris Frelke, director of the city’s parks, recreation and community facilities, while on a walking tour of 50-year-old center on Monday.

For Gilpin Court residents, the Calhoun Center was once a hub for recreation in a neighborhood where there are few other options. In recent years, the center has fallen into disrepair. A faulty heating, ventilating and air conditioning system and a lack of hot water led RRHA to limit the public’s access to the building during the pandemic.