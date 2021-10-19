RRHA board endorses transfer of Calhoun Center to city; new chairman elected

An outdated, partially defunct community center in Richmond’s largest public housing neighborhood is one step closer to a major revamp.
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to seek federal approval to transfer the Calhoun Family Investment Center to the city’s ownership and management. Renovations, through the use of an $8 million chunk of Richmond’s federal COVID-19 relief money, will follow if the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development signs off, city officials have said.
“This could be really the heart of the community that it was in the ’70s,” said Chris Frelke, director of the city’s parks, recreation and community facilities, while on a walking tour of 50-year-old center on Monday.
For Gilpin Court residents, the Calhoun Center was once a hub for recreation in a neighborhood where there are few other options. In recent years, the center has fallen into disrepair. A faulty heating, ventilating and air conditioning system and a lack of hot water led RRHA to limit the public’s access to the building during the pandemic.
The center’s indoor pool has sat empty since 2013. A series of RRHA chief executive officers promised to fix it but failed to, to the frustration of some residents. Over the past several months, residents, community advocates and some members of the board have called on the housing authority’s staff to find a way to repair and reopen the facility at the earliest opportunity.
Some fixes are already underway. RRHA recently awarded a $1.35 million contract to make repairs to the building’s HVAC system. A consultant told the board last month that it would cost $1.9 million to refurbish and reopen the pool. That would take at least 11 months to complete after choosing a contractor, the consultant said.
Last month, Mayor Levar Stoney proposed using a portion of the federal Rescue Plan dollars to upgrade the center and reopen the pool. His administration said the money was contingent upon the housing authority transferring ownership of the property.
That process that could take as long as a year, according to a timeline that RRHA staff shared with the board this month. The council is slated to vote on Stoney’s spending proposal next Monday.
***
In other business Tuesday night, a divided RRHA board made leadership changes.
Commissioner Basil Gooden, a Virginia secretary of agriculture and forestry under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, was elected chairman in a 5-4 vote.
Gooden carried all five votes from the nine-member board’s bloc of newer commissioners, whom the City Council appointed last year. He replaces acting Chairman Neil Kessler, who had headed the board since earlier this year. Kessler has sat on the board since 2016 and is one of its longest-tenured members.
Gooden said he aims to usher in a new way of doing things for the housing authority during his two-year term.
“I want to connect as a board to reduce the tension, the friction, and to bring more harmony to the board and the agency in how we communicate,” Gooden said before the vote. “I think we need to be more on the same page in working together.”
The board also elected Barrett Hardiman as vice chairman to a two-year term.
