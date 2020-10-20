RRHA says 15,000 signed up for chance at federal housing voucher

“The need for housing subsidies is much greater than that number, and even that number will take us years to work through,” said Heather Crislip, president and CEO of Housing Opportunities Made Equal, a local nonprofit that helps families with vouchers secure housing.

Earlier this month, RRHA officials said there were about 150 people remaining on the list of roughly 10,000 households who signed up the last time the waitlist was open, in 2015. Fountain, the RRHA spokesperson, could not immediately provide the number of applicants from that waiting list who ultimately received a voucher.

Those who signed up last week are not guaranteed a voucher, or even a slot on the waiting list. A computerized lottery will select 5,000 people from the pool for a spot. RRHA will contact each person who applied to notify them of their acceptance or denial by the end of the first week of November. Then, for those on the list, it’s another round of waiting.

To qualify, a family must make less than 50% of the metropolitan region’s area median income. For a household of two living in Richmond, that means $35,800 or less. For a household of four, that limit is $44,700.