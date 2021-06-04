RRHA to hold public hearings Wednesday on annual agency, capital plans; CEO search ongoing

The proposed plan would eliminate an existing lease provision barring current residents from having visitors over who were previously evicted from public housing. In another proposed shift, residents who file formal grievances against the housing authority will have more leeway to present evidence to support their case at formal hearings.

The five-year capital plan lays out the agency’s goal to redevelop its largest public housing communities in to mixed-income neighborhoods. Those are Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb courts.

“We need everybody to weigh in on [the capital plan] because it’s going to affect the whole city of Richmond,” said Charlene Pitchford, a member of the board of commissioners.

The current board previously endorsed demolition and redevelopment of RRHA’s so-called Big Six, as a part of last year’s plan. Demolition of the first 192 units of Creighton Court could begin before year’s end.

RRHA will accept written feedback on the plans through Friday, July 2. The final plan, which the Board must sign off on later this year, is due to the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development in the fall.

