RTD questionnaire: Two competing for 6th District Richmond City Council seat

Question: Do you support the use of tax dollars to build a new downtown arena? Why or why not?

Chipman: No, I do not and, unlike the incumbent, I did not support tax dollars for Navy Hill due to the longitudinal data on fiscal impact. If Richmond decides to be an arena city, the private market has already sent offers to develop the arena at no cost to the city if the RFP is crafted in a fair way and not crafted exclusively for the political donors of the mayor and the incumbent. The first year in recent history that Richmond went without a coliseum the New York Times listed Richmond as one of the top places to visit in the world. Richmond is evolving and so must our downtown but not in a way that harms our financial future. Read the room. We have greater funding priorities.

Robertson: Richmond must redevelop its prime real estate downtown. Investment decisions shall not be made prior to residents' adoption of the Richmond 300 Master Plan and the small area plan.

Question: If elected, what legislation or policies will you propose to promote racial equity?