School Board members want the money if city sells Ashe Center for Diamond redevelopment

The deed for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center belongs to the city, but Richmond School Board members say the school division should be treated as a legal owner of the facility after managing it over the past four decades.

A simmering dispute over the property comes as the city is preparing to demolish and replace the aging sports facility as part of a massive redevelopment project anchored by a new baseball stadium that will replace The Diamond.

A panel of city officials will soon evaluate three development proposals that the city has requested to create a mixed-use development with retail, restaurants, apartments and office space on nearly 70 acres of publicly owned land that includes the baseball stadium and arena next to it.

The city has asked developers to submit plans to raze the Arthur Ashe Center and replace it with a similar facility for youth athletics. Some on the School Board say that they must approve the transfer of the property first and that revenue from the sale belongs to the school division.

City officials disagree.

"I think it would be inexcusable for me ... to not fight and advocate for every cent and dollar relevant to the Arthur Ashe Center," said Jonathan Young, the 4th District representative on the School Board.

As city officials are hoping to approve a development agreement for the site this summer, the School Board's insistence that it should be involved and the city's unwillingness evinces tension that remains between the city administration and the school division's independent governing board.

Urban One, Richmond officials threaten legal action over budget language barring second casino referendum While Petersburg officials celebrate the passage of state budget language that they said paves the way for a casino in their community, Richmo…

"This action to market the property without discussing this with us is disappointing to be sure," said Kenya Gibson, the 3rd District representative on the School Board and one of Mayor Levar Stoney's chief rivals.

Young said he thinks a sale of the Ashe Center, which sits on 4 acres, could yield about $8 million. The property has a tax assessment of $11.4 million.

Said Gibson: "I would be very disappointed if something moved forward without financial compensation (for the school division) given the value of that property and the need for this space."

'Two opposing positions'

In a School Board meeting last month, Jonnell Lilly, the attorney for the school division, said the city holds the deed to the Ashe Center. Despite the city's claim to the title, she said the school division has managed the 72,000-square-foot center since it opened in 1982, and that the School Board has control over the property.

Lilly said that means the School Board would need to decide whether to revert control of the property back to the city before it can be sold.

"The City Attorney's office and the Economic Development office has a different position for the Arthur Ashe Center," she said. "They believe that because it's not titled to the school — which none of your properties are (and) because it doesn't function as a school property — then you all as a board wouldn't have a say over" the transfer of the property.

"What we're talking about is two opposing positions," she added.

In a letter to Lilly on May 13, Interim City Attorney Haskell Brown said that the School Board has control over school facilities, but that city could "dispose of the Center without the involvement of, or any payment, to the School Board" because it is not an educational facility.

While Lilly said the School Board does not own any of the school division properties, property records from the city Real Estate Assessor's database lists the School Board as the owner of several school buildings throughout the city. The database lists the Ashe Center's owner as the city's parks and recreation department.

"I do agree with the city attorney," Stoney said in an interview Wednesday. "They've never owned the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center and they don't maintain it today."

Stoney and other administration officials have likened the situation to a home rental where a tenant pays for improvements to the property. Even if the tenant painted the rooms or installed new windows, they said, the tenant wouldn't be entitled to money from a sale or negotiating the terms of such a deal.

The mayor also the School Board has failed to "utilize" the center for students, and that the city intends to build a new facility.

According to the preliminary bid solicitation for the so-called Diamond District project, the city has asked would-be developers to pitch plans for "relocating the functions" of the Ashe Center.

Squirrels need new stadium by 2025

The city is seeking to redevelop the property around The Diamond to help foster economic development and build a new stadium for The Flying Squirrels. Officials from the Double-A baseball club say a new stadium is necessary by 2025 for the team to stay in town, as Major League Baseball has adopted new minor league stadium standards that The Diamond, which opened in 1985, falls short of meeting.

No School Board members raised any objections to the project in last month's meeting, but some said they feel that the city has neglected to include them in the planning stages.

A few also said they also felt spurned when the city conveyed school property to build a new summer practice facility for the Washington Commanders football team about 10 years ago, as local students have not been able to use the fields there as much as they imagined a decade ago.

"I don’t want us to make that same mistake,” said Dawn Page, the 8th District representative on the board. "We need to have a conversation. We need to collaborate and come to some kind of agreement."

Young said money for schools is vitally important.

While the Richmond City Council recently released funding for the school division to begin work on building a new George Wythe — only after reaching a compromise on the size of the school following a months long debate — Young said he and other school leaders want to act quicker on funding more school construction projects.

"Why does this matter? Because we just had this debate about how many schools we can build or renovate," he said. "That’s what this whole debate has been about this past year."

"How can we maximize the minimum, stretch every dollar and leverage our real estate portfolio so that we get as many kids in new and renovated facilities as possible?"