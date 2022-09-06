 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

🚴‍♂️Share your thoughts on proposed Richmond bike lanes

  • 0

The Richmond Department of Public Works is gathering feedback about proposed bike lanes. 

The department has identified seven corridors that are part of the city's paving and resurfacing program for summer 2022 through spring 2023 where there are opportunities for enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure:

  • Admiral Street/School Street
  • German School Road
  • North Sheppard Street
  • Norfolk Street
  • West Marshall Street
  • West Moore Street
  • Warwick Road

The survey is at rva.gov/public-works/pedestrian-bicycling-and-trails.

People are also reading…

The site includes conceptual designs.

"Feedback is encouraged and will help us refine the proposed projects before moving forward with detailed designs," the department said in a statement.  

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

World's oldest gas balloon race soars above Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News