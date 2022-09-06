🚴‍♂️Share your thoughts on proposed Richmond bike lanes

The Richmond Department of Public Works is gathering feedback about proposed bike lanes.
The department has identified seven corridors that are part of the city's paving and resurfacing program for summer 2022 through spring 2023 where there are opportunities for enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure:
- Admiral Street/School Street
- German School Road
- North Sheppard Street
- Norfolk Street
- West Marshall Street
- West Moore Street
- Warwick Road
The survey is at rva.gov/public-works/pedestrian-bicycling-and-trails.
People are also reading…
The site includes conceptual designs.
"Feedback is encouraged and will help us refine the proposed projects before moving forward with detailed designs," the department said in a statement.