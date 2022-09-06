🚴‍♂️Share your thoughts on proposed Richmond bike lanes

The Richmond Department of Public Works is gathering feedback about proposed bike lanes.

The department has identified seven corridors that are part of the city's paving and resurfacing program for summer 2022 through spring 2023 where there are opportunities for enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure:

Admiral Street/School Street

German School Road

North Sheppard Street

Norfolk Street

West Marshall Street

West Moore Street

Warwick Road

The survey is at rva.gov/public-works/pedestrian-bicycling-and-trails.

The site includes conceptual designs.