So long, silos: Hourigan plans high-rise where Southern States building now sits in Manchester

The Richmond development firm Hourigan is planning to raze the Southern States silos near the Mayo Bridge to make room for a high-rise building overlooking the James River.

Nearly a year after Hourigan submitted its request to rezone the property at 2 and 4 Manchester Road for the tentative project, the City Council is poised to vote on whether to approve it this month.

While the development plan is only conceptual, the rezoning of the property would allow the developer to pursue a mixed-use building that could rise up to 20 stories on the 2.2-acre site in the Manchester area in the city’s South Side.

The Planning Commission endorsed the rezoning request a month ago. The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a minor technical adjustment to the ordinance so that it can make a final decision on it next week.

The city planning staff has recommended approval of the rezoning request, citing the recently adopted Richmond 300 master plan and new construction and redevelopment projects that have led to the creation of apartments, offices, restaurants and mixed-use buildings in the formerly industrial area.