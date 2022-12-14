State of Chesterfield County highlights 2022 development, looks forward to 2023 and beyond

Partnership was the theme of the day at Chesterfield’s state of the county gathering, as the spotlight was placed on Chesterfield’s 2022 accomplishments while previewing plans for 2023 and beyond.

“The goal was to show that we don’t get it done by ourselves,” Garrett Hart, director of economic development for Chesterfield County, said. “It’s the whole community that does it. It’s our partners, it’s our team, it’s everyone.”

The Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosted Wednesday’s event at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, with Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey delivering the address in front of many local business representatives.

“We are doing nothing but trying to constantly improve upon ourselves, be better than we were yesterday, and be the best around,” Casey said during his opening remarks. “That wouldn’t happen without 370,000 people, thousands upon thousands of businesses, and people here in this room that I consider my friends.”

The 2022 fiscal year saw $1.2 billion of investments across 10 projects, resulting in more than 2.6 million square feet of commercial space added, and more than 2,600 jobs created in Chesterfield.

Video packages shown throughout the address highlighted the county’s collaborations across several sectors: economic development, education, housing, human services, infrastructure, public safety and tourism.

“Inside these relationships and these partnerships, great minds discuss ideas, shape ideas into plans and turn plans into action,” Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Winslow said.

A crucial achievement for the county was the approval of the $540 million bond referendum in November, which will contribute to improving schools, public safety, libraries and parks and recreation.

The Board of Supervisors and the Economic Development Authority are partnering to work on continued growth in Chesterfield, with redevelopment of properties such as Adaline Acres, Southside Speedway and Spring Rock Green making up a large part of that plan.

“All the wonderful things that got announced this year now have to come to reality and come true,” Hart said. “As those buildings come on board, they’ll create another 5,000 jobs for the county.”

Outside-funded projects in Chesterfield include the LEGO Group’s only U.S. manufacturing facility, which will continue development over the next four years, and Plenty, the world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus that will be installed at Meadowville Technology Park over the next six years.

“If Chesterfield continues to again fuel the growth of the region, it also fuels the growth of the Commonwealth,” ChamberRVA president Brian Anderson said. “We need to be growing not only in population, but in economic prosperity.”