Stoney announces appointment of new Richmond building commissioner after Carangelo's sudden departure

His turnover marks the departure of another high-level official in City Hall as Stoney's fifth year as mayor nears a close.

The city in May announced Sheila White as director of the city’s Finance Department, after the former director left for a job with Henrico Public Schools earlier in the year. The mayor then recently promoted Jason May as the city's budget director after his predecessor, Jay Brown, left for a job with Hanover County in June.

The administration also recently announced the permanent appointment of Mona Adkins-Easley as director of the Department of Human Resources, more than a year after she was hired as the third interim director for the department during Stoney's tenure.

The administration earlier in the year promoted Kevin Vonck to replace longtime planning department and development review chief Mark Olinger after his sudden departure in January. Vonck, who the city hired last year as a deputy director, remains acting director of the department.

Stoney's former chief of staff, Lincoln Saunders, is slated to formally become the city's chief administrative officer. The mayor promoted him to the role in an acting capacity after interim CAO Lenora Reid suffered a medical emergency late last year.