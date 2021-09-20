Stoney announces appointment of new Richmond building commissioner

Richmond has a new acting head of building permits and inspections.

Mayor Levar Stoney's administration announced the appointment of David Alley III as the city's temporary Commissioner of Buildings late Friday night without an explanation for the sudden departure of the former commissioner, Jason Carangelo, whom the mayor hired two years ago.

Alley, who has worked for the city since 2002, will now oversee the city's Office of Permitting and Inspection Division, which also includes Property Maintenance and Code Enforcement. Prior to his promotion last year, Alley was program and operations manager for inspections.

“David has the private and public sector experience that is essential to meeting the challenges and demands of managing a building division in a rapidly growing city,” Stoney said in the news release. “I look forward to his leadership in this new role at this important time.”

Stoney originally hired Carangelo from Savannah, Ga. in 2019 to help improve the efficiency of Richmond's permit and inspection offices as new construction and growth has increased the division's workload. Several mayoral candidates last fall vowed to improve the division, noting complaints from developers about the city's permitting processes.