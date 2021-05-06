 Skip to main content
Stoney announces two permanent hires, new interim budget director for City Hall
Stoney announces two permanent hires, new interim budget director for City Hall

City Hall in Richmond, VA was illuminated "Heartbeat Red" after sunset Friday, March 12, 2021, to commorate the lives of 220 city residents lost to the COVID-19 virus.

 BOB BROWN

Update: The headline in previous version of this story misstated the interim director position.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced a series of senior staffing decisions at City Hall Thursday.

Mona Adkins-Easley is the city's new director of its Department of Human Resources. She has worked for the city since October 2019 as an interim director of the department.

Sheila White, the city’s interim finance director, will lead the Finance Department on a permanent basis. She replaced former director John Wack, who left the city in February.

Stoney also announced Jason May will lead the Office of Budget & Strategic Planning on an interim basis beginning June 15. May has worked for the city since 2019, as a deputy director. He will replace Jay Brown, the city’s current budget director, who is leaving for a post in Hanover County.

“Dr. Brown has served the city with distinction and we wish him the best in his new role,” Stoney said in a release announcing the series of moves. “Fortunately, we have a deep bench, and I’m very pleased that we were able to fill these critical positions from within the ranks of our talented workforce.”

Breaking News