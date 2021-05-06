Stoney announces two permanent hires, new interim budget director for City Hall

Update: The headline in previous version of this story misstated the interim director position.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced a series of senior staffing decisions at City Hall Thursday.

Mona Adkins-Easley is the city's new director of its Department of Human Resources. She has worked for the city since October 2019 as an interim director of the department.

Sheila White, the city’s interim finance director, will lead the Finance Department on a permanent basis. She replaced former director John Wack, who left the city in February.

Stoney also announced Jason May will lead the Office of Budget & Strategic Planning on an interim basis beginning June 15. May has worked for the city since 2019, as a deputy director. He will replace Jay Brown, the city’s current budget director, who is leaving for a post in Hanover County.