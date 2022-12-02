Stoney returning from antisemitism summit in Athens, Greece

The Richmond mayor's office on Friday said Mayor Levar Stoney is returning this weekend after attending a forum in Greece about antisemitism.

The "2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism" on Wednesday and Thursday was hosted by Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and featured Stoney as a speaker.

The event was in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America, the Combat Antisemitism Movement and Center for Jewish Impact and focused on sharing the "challenges and opportunities faced in the collective effort against religious hatred," organizers said.

About 53 municipal leaders from 23 countries were in attendance. Eight U.S. mayors took part, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The event comes amid heightened anxieties about antisemitic hate. New York authorities last week charged two people with plotting an attack on a synagogue. On Friday, Twitter suspended rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over antisemitic posts.

Stoney on Thursday delivered remarks during the opening session of the conference.

"My hope starts with the simple fact that I am a Black man who serves as the mayor of Richmond, Virginia – the former capital of the Confederacy," Stoney said, according to a copy of the speech released by the mayor's office. "People who look like me were never supposed to be in this job. But two years ago, we removed Confederate monuments that had stood for more than 100 years – Civil War symbols of racism and oppression that loomed, literally and figuratively, over Black and brown people in our city."

Stoney also visited the Holocaust Memorial in Athens and attended Shabbat dinner at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to Greece, the mayor's office said.

Representatives from the Richmond Jewish Community Relations Committee, part of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, also attended.