Tara Carroll sworn in as interim Midlothian supervisor

Following a speedy and unanimous vote Wednesday night, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Thursday swore in Tara Carroll to represent Midlothian until the Nov. 8 special election.

With the board's approval, Carroll will also join PlanRVA, which provides planning assistance to localities and is comprised of people from nine Richmond-area counties and towns.

Previous Midlothian supervisor Leslie Haley stepped down for a job in the Virginia Attorney General's Office.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be appointed by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors to serve the community I have called home since 1982 as their interim supervisor," Carroll said in a statement. "As a parent in Midlothian, I am excited to work with the members of the board to continue to make our county the best place in the commonwealth to live, work and raise a family.”

Midlothian's newest supervisor was the chair of Chesterfield County's Republican Committee from 2018 to 2020 and is a member of the Young Republican Federation of Virginia and the Huguenot Republican Women's Club.

The county Republican committee symbolically ousted state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Midlothian, from the party in 2019 after Chase alleged that Sheriff Karl Leonard supported so-called "sanctuary cities," or when a locality limits its cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Local police complying with requests from federal officers to detain undocumented immigrants is voluntary.

In a letter to Chase on Sept. 27, 2019, as chairwoman, Carroll wrote: “We are disappointed that you have chosen not to take the required remedial actions outlined in our letter sent last Friday, Sept. 27, which notified you of the provisions of the Party Plan that trigger the automatic loss of your membership unless you disavowed the use of your name in support of, and ceased your in-kind contribution to, a candidate running against our Republican nominee for sheriff."

Carroll has also served as a representative of the 7th Congressional District, which has been held by Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger since 2019, in the State Central Committee. On the committee, Carroll now represents Virginia's 1st Congressional District, which is served by Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, whose redrawn district includes parts of Chesterfield and Henrico Counties.

During Wednesday night's public comment period, Chesterfield resident Mike Uzel pointed to what he called a lack of transparency from the board. Uzel cited how, in 2006, supervisors held a special meeting before appointing an interim seat where they listed the names of the applicants and gave each candidate an opportunity to share why they were seeking to be a representative.

"The names and qualifications of candidates are important to the public," Uzel said. "And we have the right to know who you're considering."

In a Thursday morning email to the Board and county administrator Joe Casey after the swearing in ceremony, Uzel wrote that "the only real 'candidate' was the one the board members chose — preselected by the board, and possibly by the outgoing Midlothian board member."

"Just as in national politics, until the Public gets outraged about what is happening, this will continue to happen," Uzel continued. "In fact, it continues to get worse."

Virginia law allows public bodies to discuss, consider or interview potential candidates for appointments in a closed meeting. The other four supervisors have not yet commented publicly on Carroll's appointment as of Thursday afternoon.