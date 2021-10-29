The Chesterfield seat GOP's Kirk Cox held for more than 30 years is a key to the fight for the House

Both candidates said they are confident they can win the hard-fought election on Tuesday. Cherry said that while the district is typically described as left-leaning, he said it has a sizable share of suburban independents that he believes will swing his way.

“Education, getting businesses back up and running -- those are issues that transcend party,” Cherry said.

Sponsler didn’t dispute that Democrats in her district and elsewhere in Virginia appear less enthusiastic than they did during the 2017 and 2019 elections, when liberals and progressives turned out in droves leading to sizable wins for Democrats in the state.

Sponsler said it’s a positive feature of the 2021 elections, and should not be read as a sign that Democrats won’t be successful. She said it just looks different.

“Is there the same energy as when Trump was in office? And we had this crisis management mindset by people directly harmed by some of his policies? No, there is not that kind of feeling,” Sponsler said.

“It’s not a lack of enthusiasm. It's, ‘OK, we can breathe a little bit.’ That’s good. I’ve been to war, and being on high alert all the time is not healthy,” she added.

“They are not chomping at the bit, but they will turn out. That looks less exciting, but it is enthusiasm and civic engagement.”