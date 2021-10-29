The Chesterfield seat GOP's Kirk Cox held for more than 30 years is a key to the fight for the House

The 66th district in the House of Delegates, anchored in Chesterfield County, profiles as the bluest seat held by a Republican, making it a key battleground as the two parties vie for control of the lower chamber.
Mike Cherry, a local private school principal, is vying to keep the seat in Republicans’ court in a race against Katie Sponsler, a former National Park Service ranger who could become the first Democrat to represent the 66th in more than 30 years.
Democrats are defending a 10-seat majority in the House which their party gained in “blue wave” elections during President Donald Trump's administration. The 2019 House election that put Democrats over the top ended the speakership of Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who was first elected to the 66th in 1989, and is now retiring from the House.
Cherry
Mirroring a push by Glenn Youngkin, the GOP nominee for governor, Cherry said his primary focus as the race comes to a close is education - in particular, parents’ role in what schools are teaching.
“Education has become the defining issue for this race. Parents are frustrated, they had been asleep at the wheel a little, and now they’re realizing maybe the values they espouse aren't being reflected in what their children are learning,” Cherry, also a Colonial Heights councilman, said in an interview.
Cherry said he supports fully funding public education and expanding school choice options like vouchers for children to attend private school and charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately run.
Asked about Youngkin’s promise to ban “critical race theory” from the classroom, Cherry said he agreed, but said, “that’s not been an issue I have found in my district.”
Cherry said school safety, which Youngkin has also emphasized, has been an issue. Cherry said he supports having a law enforcement officer at every school campus, and criticized districts like Arlington County's which voted to remove them. Some civil rights groups have warned that law enforcement presence in schools can increase students’ interactions with the criminal justice system for issues better handled through school discipline, a dynamic that disparately affects students of color.
“The idea that we shouldn’t have law enforcement on campus, that just shows you don’t understand the world we live in,” Cherry said.
Beyond school resource officers, Cherry said public safety is a key issue in the race and has described himself as the candidate who will support police officers. He said he also opposes public restrictions around COVID-19 that hurt local businesses.
Sponsler
Sponsler said she is focused on local issues and on economic opportunity for the district's residents.
“The most important thing that the government does isn't a policy or a specific issue. It’s about finding real world solutions to real world problems,” Sponsler said.
“What I hear from voters is that their rent is too hard. That there is too much violence, and that it's driven by poverty and a lack of opportunity.”
A mother of young children, Sponsler said she supports making health care more affordable and bringing paid family leave to Virginia, particularly as efforts in Congress on that policy fizzle.
Sponsler said the lack of paid family leave has exacerbated the withdrawal of women from the workforce. She said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of paid sick leave has forced workers to show up to work sick or lose a day’s pay.
Sponsler also supports protecting women’s ability to seek abortion and repealing the state’s so-called “right-to-work” law, which allows employees to withhold dues from the unions that represent them without risking their job.
The Democrat's campaign aired an ad against Cherry suggesting that his election could lead Virginia to the kinds of abortion policies in place in Texas - which bans most abortions at about six weeks - and "strip" a woman's right to choose.
Cherry’s campaign said he is opposed to the repeal of the state’s “right-to-work” law. Asked about his stance on abortion policy, the campaign said he would oppose legislation allowing "late-term abortions up to the moment of birth for any reason."
Cherry aired an ad against Sponsler featuring comments she made about police officers, and calling her an “extreme” candidate. “Some of them are murderers and I would call them out in a minute,” she says in the clip.
Sponsler didn’t deny the comments, but said they were taken out of context. Sponsler worked in law enforcement, and said she started off her remarks by listing out reforms like crisis intervention and de-escalation training that would lead to “fewer officers needed to be held accountable.”
“I have law enforcement friends. And then I said, some are definitely murderers thinking of what happened to George Floyd,” Sponsler said, referring to the man killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd’s death led to widespread calls for police reform, including in Richmond, where protests went on for weeks.
The district was redrawn by the courts in 2019 to correct for racial gerrymandering by Republicans nearly a decade prior. The changes made the district more favorable toward Democrats, though not enough to unseat its longtime GOP incumbent in 2019.
Both candidates said they are confident they can win the hard-fought election on Tuesday. Cherry said that while the district is typically described as left-leaning, he said it has a sizable share of suburban independents that he believes will swing his way.
“Education, getting businesses back up and running -- those are issues that transcend party,” Cherry said.
Sponsler didn’t dispute that Democrats in her district and elsewhere in Virginia appear less enthusiastic than they did during the 2017 and 2019 elections, when liberals and progressives turned out in droves leading to sizable wins for Democrats in the state.
Sponsler said it’s a positive feature of the 2021 elections, and should not be read as a sign that Democrats won’t be successful. She said it just looks different.
“Is there the same energy as when Trump was in office? And we had this crisis management mindset by people directly harmed by some of his policies? No, there is not that kind of feeling,” Sponsler said.
“It’s not a lack of enthusiasm. It's, ‘OK, we can breathe a little bit.’ That’s good. I’ve been to war, and being on high alert all the time is not healthy,” she added.
“They are not chomping at the bit, but they will turn out. That looks less exciting, but it is enthusiasm and civic engagement.”
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_