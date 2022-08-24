'The Lake' project moves forward in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an economic development agreement with the developer of a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288.

Plans for the site by developer Lake Adventures LLC call for a surf park, water recreation activities, and entertainment and public gathering spaces, as well as two 300-unit mixed-use buildings with commercial space on the ground floor and multifamily housing above. A hotel and office space are also planned.

The project, called The Lake, represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, according to the county. The project is near the 115-acre River City Sportsplex that Chesterfield bought in 2016.

“To me, this (development) is a difference-maker for the area,” said board Chairman Chris Winslow in a statement. “Sports tourism is an increasingly large piece of our economy. When you look at it broadly, this project is complementary to the uses at the Sportsplex because it offers [lodging], places for people to have breakfast, lunch and dinner, and things to do that will keep them here.”

The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to approve a performance grant agreement. Last month, the board moved to delay a decision on $28 million in tax breaks for the development.

Under the terms approved, the developer for the first 10 years will get an annual grant from the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority equal to 80% of the increase in real estate, sales and occupancy taxes paid on the commercial and entertainment portions of the property. The tax rebate threshold is lowered to 60% for years 11 through 20.

The rebate is 40% for the mixed-use buildings.

The agreement calls for no upfront payment, with the tax break proportionate to the development’s income.

Voting yes was Winslow, Vice Chair Jim Holland (Dale) and Supervisor Tara Carroll (Midlothian). Supervisors Kevin Carroll (Matoaca) and Jim Ingle (Bermuda) voted no.