This Richmond school has sat empty for 10 years. Now it could become affordable housing.

A Richmond public school that’s lain dormant for a decade could soon become a new affordable housing development.

Under a partnership between Lynx Ventures and the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, the two entities are planning to transform the old Oak Grove Elementary School at 2200 Ingram Ave. into a multifamily housing development with 220 rental units and 15 for-sale town homes or condos.

By the numbers 5.1 Acres of site at 2200 Ingram Ave. where affordable housing project is planned. 220 Approximate apartment units planned on site 15 Townhouses or condos planned 1913 Year that Oak Grove School opened

Though officials have not yet provided a timeline for the project, the Richmond City Council recently voted unanimously to authorize the sale of the 5.1-acre property near Old Town Manchester for $500,000. The ordinance says the sale is conditioned on the developers completing the project within the next five years and offering rent-level restrictions over a 30-year term.

Eighth District Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the area where the school is located, said the project has been long overdue as residents have contended with the eyesore of a building and criminal activity around it over the past 10 years.

“It’s been abandoned,” Trammell said of the school, which closed in 2012 when the new Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School opened. “It’s too far gone ... tear it down, take it away and put something there that the people will be proud of, especially the citizens in that area.”

The Oak Grove School opened in 1913.

The city set out to replace it about 15 years ago, but completed the project in 2012 during the administration of former Mayor Dwight C. Jones, who also oversaw construction of Huguenot High School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and Broad Rock Elementary School.

The old Oak Grove building, however, remained dormant as the school division and city took several years to formalize its transfer back to city control. The City Council last year voted to surplus the property along with 76 other city-owned parcels so that officials could begin negotiating economic development deals to sell them.

The ordinance for the property transfer says the 220 multifamily rental units will be reserved for households making an average of 60% of the area median income, which in the Richmond metro area is $43,200 for a two-person household and $54,000 for a four-person household, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The for-sale units would be reserved for households at or below 80% of the area median income.

A letter sent to the city by the developers in March, which is attached to the ordinance, says the building is no longer salvageable and that they plan to raze it.

“The team believes that it is important to honor the history of the school and its important role in the neighborhood, and commits to incorporate its legacy into a new project while also incorporating today’s goals of creating quality affordable housing for the future of Oak Grove,” the letter says.

While Trammell said residents in the area have begged the city to take action, Barbara Starkey-Goode, the president of the Oak Grove Civic Association, took issue with the council approving the sale, saying she only learned of it last week.

“I’m asking that the City Council, please do not vote ... [until] the overall community has an opportunity to be informed, come down here and speak in opposition of this,” Goode said during a public hearing Monday.

Brian Jackson, a partner with the Hirschler law firm who is representing the development team, said more than 100 residents in the area have signed a petition or letters in support of the project.

He said the development team started outreach efforts in February, canvassing the neighborhood and meeting with neighbors to discuss the plans.