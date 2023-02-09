While senators and delegates get most of the ink during a General Assembly session, the steady stream of visitors to the state Capitol is a constant reminder of the 8.7 million Virginians that lawmakers are there to serve.

In the first month of the 46-day session that is set to adjourn on Feb. 25, the seat of government welcomed visitors ranging from sorority representatives, to supporters of new Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, to the stewards of Brunswick Stew Day, who brought a tasty tradition back to the Capitol for the for the first time since the pandemic began.

Virginians on different sides of key issues streamed to Capitol Square to protest gun violence and to speak for gun rights; to urge abortion rights and to join the March for Life. Amid debates over measures from tax cuts to school funding, lawmakers also found moments for quiet contemplation or to share a laugh.

Like all others, this session has its constants, from young pages, to veteran lobbyists, to Houdon's marble statue of George Washington, standing sentry in the Capitol Rotunda, where it was first installed in May 1796.