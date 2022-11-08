TKTKTK wins race for Midlothian supervisor seat

TKTKTK won a special election Tuesday to represent the Midlothian magisterial district on the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors until the end of 2023.

TKTKTK fills the seat vacated by former Supervisor Leslie Haley, who resigned in June to join Attorney General Jason Miyares's office as deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions.

Tara Carroll, former chair of the Chesterfield County Republican Committee, served as the interim Midlothian supervisor after being unanimously approved at the board's June 29 meeting.

Carroll sought the Republican nomination as well, but voters chose McNinch at a party canvass event at Midlothian Middle School in August. Miller was unopposed on the Democratic side.

Both candidates raised between $25,000 and $30,000 according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, with a slight edge to McNinch.

McNinch, a division director for a government contractor, centered her platform on several hot-button conservative issues, including opposition to "the implementation of Critical Race Theory and other radical curriculum in our schools" and "radical policies demonizing and defunding our police."

Miller, a counselor who worked for Chesterfield's mental health department for 13 years before taking his current position at Brightpoint Community College, campaigned on the need to focus on Midlothian's existing infrastructure -- fixing aging schools, solving traffic congestion on county roads, and supporting first responders -- before forging ahead with proposed condominium and townhome developments in the western part of the district.