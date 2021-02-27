Two casinos vying for same site in South Richmond

Six companies are competing to develop casino resorts in Richmond, but two of them also are vying for the same property in South Richmond.

Golden Nugget, a casino and restaurant operator based in Houston, confirmed on Friday that it had submitted a letter of intent to buy the same 61-acre site in the northeast quadrant of the intersection between Powhite and Chippenham parkways that also has been claimed by Bally's Corp., a Rhode Island-based casino developer.

The site, part of a 172-acre property Virginia pitched more than three years ago as a potential site for Amazon's East Coast headquarters, could be the home of a $400 million casino resort proposed by Golden Nugget or a $650 million investment by Bally's as part of a competition that ultimately will be decided by Richmond City Council and then city voters later this year.

Lorenzo Creighton, an executive for the proposed Golden Nugget Richmond Hotel & Casino, said the company based its proposal on the South Richmond site in the application it submitted to Richmond on Monday, but later learned that Bally's also was proposing a casino resort on the property.