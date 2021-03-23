Two Richmond City Council members pledge to push for more affordable housing funding in city budget

In September, the council passed a resolution asking the mayor to allocate $10 million in the 2021-22 budget, but signed off on his plan in January.

Jones later introduced a resolution in December reiterating the council’s request, but withdrew it a few days later as the ordinance for the mayor’s plan was still in the legislative review process.

In a letter to RISC earlier this month after news reports of the group’s disappointment were published, Stoney declined to attend Tuesday’s event and said RISC “erroneously” accused him of breaking a promise.

Organizers with RISC said city officials had told them in January that the dedicated funding source would be bolstered by additional money from the city’s general fund.

In an interview before Tuesday’s event, Jones, who represents the city’s 9th District and is running for the Democratic nomination in the state’s 69th House District, said he understood the mayor’s position and doubted that there would be enough money to achieve the goal.

In an interview afterward, he noted that the council has the final say on the city budget and could still search for ways to reallocate money.