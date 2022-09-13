U.S. Secretary of Education surprises RPS elementary school with honor

A special visitor met students and staff at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary school on Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona parked in Richmond’s South Side for a few hours as part of his “Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.”

Cardona had a big announcement for the students as he declared Richmond Public Schools' Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary as the first Special Olympics Unified Champion School in central Virginia.

The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools “is a program for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports®, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement,” according to the Special Olympics website.

Cardona said in an interview: “This school got it because throughout their practices in every classroom, in the culture of the school, every student is valued and they're seen as assets.

"Students are involved in learning with their peers and as a result of that you have a stronger school community and students that understand how to work with people that learn differently.”

Cardona shared with the students that when he was growing up sometimes he felt out of place at school. He felt different than his peers because he comes from a Puerto Rican household. He said the food he ate at home was different, he spoke Spanish before English and listened to Spanish music, things that his fellow classmates didn’t do.

“I knew I was a little bit different and at first, I felt a little bad about that,” Cardona said. “But over time I learned something - the things that made me different made me special.”

Oak Grove-Bellemeade is a majority-minority school. It had a population of 71.8% Black students, 23.6% Hispanic students, 2% white students, 2% students of multiple races and 0.5% Asian students, according to September 2021 enrollment data.

Superintendent Jason Kamras led the students in a chant of the division’s motto, “Teach, Lead and Serve with Love.”

“What that means is that everybody, all of you, are included, are welcomed, and feel at home at school," Kamras said. "No matter where your family is from, no matter what language you speak at home, no matter what your abilities are, everyone is welcomed at RPS."

After he stepped off the bus Tuesday afternoon, Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary students lined up ready to give Cardona, Kamras and other special guests high fives as they headed into the school cafeteria where Pre-K and kindergartners were engaged in a variety of activities.

The students were playing bean-bag toss, walking along a balance beam and “weight lifting” with Cardona. At the weight lift station, made of two plastic bottles filled with confetti held together by a wooden pole, Cardona lifted weights with some of the school’s youngest learners.

Cardona then went inside the Bellemeade Community Center where he was greeted by the remaining students of Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary. Students were clapping to Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror,” Pharrell Williams’ “Happy,” and Beyonce’s “Love on Top.”

After announcing Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary as a Unified Champion School, student ambassadors and special guests participated in a cornhole game in the community center.

Special Olympics Virginia President David Thomason expressed during Tuesday's surprise announcement how proud he was of the elementary schoolers.

“Of all the schools throughout the central region of Virginia, you are the first school to be recognized for how inclusive you are by Special Olympics North America,” Thomason said.

“There are lots of teachers in school but you are all teachers for us. You are showing us how to live our life, you’re showing us that inclusion isn't just an event, [rather] it’s a way we can live our life.”

Cardona kicked off his week-long multi-state bus tour on Monday in Tennessee and North Carolina with first lady Jill Biden.

The tour is meant to showcase the ways school communities are helping students recover and thrive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. From Virginia, he will stop in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.