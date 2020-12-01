UPDATED: 17,000-seat arena in Henrico part of planned multi-use project off Parham Road

“Richmond had the opportunity to do this … just the fact that some of the council said ‘no,’ here we are once again watching while others are doing,” McQuinn said, adding if built in Richmond an increase in revenues, as well as thousands of jobs and affordable housing, would have come with the project.

GreenCity, will sit on 204 acres — the Best Products site and additional land known as Scott Farm — with an estimated 2.2 million square feet of office space, 430,000 square feet of hotels and conference center space, 280,000 square feet of retail space, 230,000 square feet of residential and the arena.

Scott Farm was purchased by Riverstone Properties, a Richmond development company, in 2015. It remained unclear Tuesday night whether GreenCity has already purchased the property or if the land transaction still needs to occur.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2011, Henrico County purchased the Best Products property, a former chain of showroom retail stores, for $6.2 million with plans to convert the space into county government offices. Developers will pay the $6.2 million for the property, according to information distributed at Tuesday's announcement.

Last January, the Board of Supervisors asked the Economic Development Authority and county staff to advertise the area for economic development opportunities.