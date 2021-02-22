UPDATED: Casino sweepstakes in Richmond, with at least four new resort proposals on the table

- a $517 million project that will be formally announced on Tuesday by Urban One, a Washington media company with radio stations in Richmond, and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based owner of Colonial Downs racetrack and Rosie's Gaming emporiums. Their resort would be on property now owned by Philip Morris USA at Commerce Road and Walmsley Boulevard. Urban One would be the majority investor in what it says would be the only majority Black-owned casino in the country.

- a $350 million project proposed by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe on Commerce Road, about 4 miles south of the property it originally proposed 13 months ago, which is next to South Richmond neighborhoods that opposed the plan.

“We continued to look at every possible site throughout the city and we came across this site the city has been trying to develop for years,” said Jay Smith, spokesman for the tribe.

The Pamunkey tribe “expects to be the only casino proposal with 100% minority ownership and 100% based in Virginia," Smith said. "This is the ‘home team’s’ proposal.”

The applications were submitted before a deadline Monday in response to the city's request for proposals to build a casino resort under a state law enacted last year that legalizes casino gambling in Richmond and four other cities.