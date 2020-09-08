UPDATED: McEachin asks for special prosecutor to investigate Stoney's handling of Confederate statue removal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richmond’s top prosecutor has asked the Richmond Circuit Court to appoint a special prosecutor to determine whether Mayor Levar Stoney broke any laws while arranging the removal of Confederate statues from Monument Avenue this summer.

In her latest response in a series of letters with Councilwoman Kim Gray, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said she made the request after declining to investigate late last month.

Gray’s request for an investigation is based on the Stoney administration’s approval of a $1.8 million, no-bid contract with a Newport News-based company that is linked to one of Stoney’s donors. The administration has said the political donations did not influence the contract decision and that the selection was made after several firms declined to take the project.

Gray, who is running for mayor against Stoney, said in an interview Tuesday that details about how the work was done and the overall cost of the project raise suspicion.

“There’s just too many questions out there. It’s not for me to say what is or isn’t legal because that’s not my authority,” she said. “But it’s fair for me to ask questions when it’s the people’s money.”

In a statement Tuesday, Stoney lawyer Jeffrey Breit said there was no wrongdoing.