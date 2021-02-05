UPDATED: Northam tells school districts to offer in-person learning by March 15

The Virginia Senate has passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, that requires districts to offer an in-person option. When the General Assembly first convened last month, Dunnavant, along with Sens. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, said that if the bill did not pass, they would refuse to vote for the state budget. The fate of the bill in the House of Delegates is unclear.

While Dunnavant, a physician, supports in-person learning, she said she would like Northam to be more clear on the directive to school boards and superintendents. She also wants to see more conversation about five-day-a-week instruction.

"I think we really need strong leadership to assert that in-person is truly in-person," she said in an interview.

"I've had so many moms reach out and tell me that they are frustrated because the in-person [learning] they've got is the kids going to school, opening their computers at their desks, and doing virtual instruction with a proctor in the room. ... That's not really what we're looking at to offset the failure rates and academic losses that we've been able to document thus far, and are probably far worse than what we've already documented."