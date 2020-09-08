UPDATED: Richmond City Council approves ban on guns during protests, other events

“When you increase tensions with firearms, it’s just not a good mix,” Smith said. “Sooner or later, we are going to have different groups with different opinions who square off with each other. I believe this will be something we can use to increase safety in all of Richmond.”

While most of the protests in the city this summer were organized and held by people protesting racial injustice and police brutality, heavily armed demonstrators have also appeared around the state Capitol and other parts of the city during the General Assembly’s special session that started last month.

The new ordinance is based on legislation the General Assembly approved earlier this year to give localities more authority to ban guns in government buildings and public parks. Last year, anticipating the legislation’s passage, the City Council gave symbolic approval to Stoney’s proposal to ban guns in public parks and city buildings after a mass shooting in a Virginia Beach municipal building left 12 dead.

During Tuesday’s special council meeting, however, some council members continued to voice reservations about broadening the ban, expressing concern about how police would enforce the law. Several public speakers at the start of the meeting also questioned whether the ban infringes on their Second Amendment right to bear arms.