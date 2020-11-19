UPDATED: Virginia Democratic Party officials ask for resignation or removal of Richmond's voter registrar

The Democratic Party of Virginia has asked for Richmond’s voter registrar to quit or be fired.

In a letter to the Richmond Electoral Board listing several concerns with General Registrar Kirk Showalter’s handling of the election, local and state party officials said she did not comply with the state’s open records laws and new election rules intended to help voters who mailed absentee ballots correct errors.

The letter also questions Showalter’s handling of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city’s election office and significant corrections to the vote count in two Richmond City Council races.

“We urge you to take action. The time has come for Ms. Showalter to either resign or be removed for cause. These repeated failures of the Registrar cannot be ignored and the City of Richmond, indeed, deserves better,” the letter states.

Showalter said Thursday that she had not seen the letter, but was aware of the calls for her resignation. She said she has no intention of quitting.