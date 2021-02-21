Urban One teams with Colonial Downs owner on $517 million casino resort in Richmond

“Urban One is excited to be submitting a robust proposal to the City of Richmond to create an unparalleled gaming, dining, and live music destination that will attract tourists from all across the country and, if selected, be the only Black owned casino with diverse investors in the United States,” Liggins said in a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“We have been a part of the Richmond community since 1999, and everything we are proposing will have a local flavor and will ensure our facility uplifts the entire Richmond community,” Liggins said.

Urban One, operating as Radio One, owns more than 50 radio stations in over a dozen markets along the East Coast as far south as Texas and in Ohio and Indiana. Its FM stations in Richmond include WKJS-Kiss Richmond; ESPN Richmond; WCDX-iPower Richmond; and WPZZ-Praise Richmond.

Minority ownership has been a major issue in the casino legislation adopted by the General Assembly last year, as well as related bills pending in the legislature.