Va. Parole Board dismisses calls to resign amid questions about Inspector General's authority to probe its decisions

Breit said he was contacted to look into the matter by Bennett, the former chair, after she left April 16 to become a juvenile and domestic relations district court judge in Virginia Beach. Breit said he sent a letter to OSIG that challenged the agency to get an opinion from the attorney general's office and to explain "why they were doing what they were doing with the parole board."

Asked to respond to Breit's charge that the Inspector General's Office had no authority to investigate, OSIG spokeswoman Katharin Hourin said, "OSIG does not comment on any potential or pending investigations."

Breit said he also was concerned about what he described as the attorney general office's conflict of interest in representing both OSIG and the Parole Board. Both bodies are counseled by lawyers in the AG's division of criminal justice and public safety, lead by Deputy Attorney General Victoria Pearson.

"So some part of the attorney general's office is telling the parole board to cooperate, while another part of the attorney general's office is allowing OSIG to do the investigation - and I'm telling them they can't do this," Breit said. "At that moment in time, any lawyer would know that you're in terrible conflict."

"How can you give legal advice to sides that are obviously in opposite?" he added.