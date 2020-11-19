Virginia Democratic Party officials ask for resignation or removal of Richmond's voter registrar

The Democratic Party of Virginia has asked for Richmond's voter registrar to quit or be fired.
In a letter to the city's Electoral Board listing several concerns with General Registrar Kirk Showalter's handling of the election, local and state party officials said she did not comply with the state's open records laws and new election rules intended to help voters who accidentally submitted absentee ballots with errors.
The letter also raises issues with Showalter's handling of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city's election office and significant corrections to the vote count in two local races.
"Now that the work of the 2020 election cycle is finished, the task turns to making improvements to our systems to make future elections run even better. Richmond voters deserve to have a well functioning office that is transparent, accountable, and gets the job done," the letter says.
"The time has come for Ms. Showalter to either resign or be removed for cause. These repeated failures of the Registrar cannot be ignored and the City of Richmond, indeed, deserves better."
Showalter did not immediately respond to request for comment Thursday morning.
Jim Nachman, the chairman of the city's electoral board, declined to comment when reached Thursday morning, saying he had not seen the letter yet.
State party officials sued Showalter a week before the election for not complying with their request for a list of voters at risk of having their ballots tossed, as required by state's open records laws and a law the General Assembly recently passed compelling localities to notify voters whose ballots contain errors.
A spokesman for Democratic Party said the suit was dropped after the election office provided the list on Oct. 30. Another letter a lawyer for the Party sent to the Electoral Board earlier this week, however, alleges that Showalter's office failed to notify voters on the list within the time frame required by the new election law.
