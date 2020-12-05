Virginia has spent $33 million on rent and mortgage relief. Thousands are still waiting for help.

In Virginia’s eviction capital, applications for rental assistance swamped the nonprofit the state enlisted to help households hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families facing eviction in central Virginia have inundated Area Congregation Together in Service, or ACTS, with requests for help on back rent they have no other way of paying. Meanwhile, landlords won about 2,000 eviction cases against tenants in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield in a two-month span this fall. Settling a delinquent balance is a tenant’s only chance of staying in their home once federal and state protections fall away in the new year.
“I had no idea what this overwhelming response would be,” said Billy Poarch, ACTS’ CEO. “I think it floored everybody.”
Last year, ACTS gave out roughly $183,000 in rental assistance to about 350 households. By comparison, it has paid out more than $4.2 million in relief through the state’s rent and mortgage relief program to more than 1,600 households as of Dec. 2., according to figures Poarch provided.
Half the sum went to renters who have fallen behind in Richmond, where a 2018 Eviction Lab at Princeton Lab analysis found that landlords evict tenants at the second-highest rate in the country.
As ACTS' staff has worked to process applications, some tenants have waited weeks, and in some cases months, with no word on their application status. Delays and a lack of communication have set some further on edge.
Three weeks have passed since Charles Grevious first reached out seeking help. The 31-year-old was in court last week facing eviction from his South Richmond apartment. By then, he had not yet received a call back to confirm his request was under review.
Grevious lost his job at SunTrust and most of his hours at a part-time job at Applebee's during the pandemic, and estimated he now owes about $2,000 in back rent. He said his landlord was understanding of his financial situation and willing to work with him. At his hearing, a judge continued his case until February. Even so, the waiting game for relief was weighing on him.
“It’s definitely uncomfortable,” he said. “The anxiety kicks in.”
With all the household information and required documentation, ACTS can process an application and send a check to a landlord in a matter of days, said Hana Yun, its chief operating officer. But those cases are the exception, she acknowledged.
More often, Yun said one or more pieces of required paperwork – proof of a tenant’s lost income during COVID or a property manager’s ledger confirming the amount of back rent owed – is missing. That leads to a series of follow-up calls, and often phone tag, with tenants or their landlords to track it down, which leads to delays, she said.
In addition to the state program, ACTS is also processing relief applications for programs it administers for Richmond and Chesterfield County. It has distributed another $1.7 million to roughly 500 households through those.
“It’s people on top of people on top of people. Each of us is carrying a caseload of hundreds of households,” Yun said. On a recent morning, she set to work calling some of her clients with pending applications while juggling incoming calls.
She spoke with a mother who had to quarantine and miss work after her daughter tested positive for COVID; a middle-aged couple who each tested positive for the virus, wiping out their earnings for a month and sending them into a financial tailspin; and a family of three trying to settle a delinquent balance after their landlord secured a judgment to evict them in October.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established an eviction moratorium in September, but it was not a blanket ban on evictions. To qualify, a tenant had to meet certain income requirements, sign a declaration stating they could not pay, but would try, and give it to their landlords. The declaration did not erase back rent owed, or absolve a tenant of paying future rent.
Under the moratorium, landlords could not remove tenants from their home. However, it did not hinder landlords from securing eviction judgments for back rent owed and the right to remove a tenant beginning in January, after the moratorium expires.
Landlords won 1,986 eviction judgments in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield courts in September and October, according to figures provided by the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
During the two-month span, the average amount of a judgment for a landlord in Richmond was about $2,100, according to the figures provided by Legal Aid; in Henrico County, the average judgment was about $3,350; in Chesterfield County, roughly $3,500.
As many as 262,000 households in Virginia were at risk of eviction as of September, according to an analysis by the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University. Advocates warned a wave of evictions that could fuel an uptick in virus cases was inevitable if state leaders didn’t provide financial relief to keep people in their homes.
Northam set aside $62 million in federal CARES Act dollars for rental and mortgage assistance. Between July and mid-November, $33.6 million has been spent to settle balances for about 11,000 households statewide, according to figures provided by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The state has earmarked up to $25 million in its Affordable Housing Trust Fund to continue rental assistance efforts once the initial $62 million is spent, said Erik Johnston, the department's director. Another $30 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding can go toward rent relief, as well, he added.
To qualify, a household must demonstrate an inability to pay their rent or mortgage stems from the pandemic. It must also make less than 80% of the area’s median income. In the Richmond Metropolitan area, that’s $57,200 annually for a household of two; for a family of four, it is $71,500.
ACTS is one of 30 local agencies the Department of Housing and Community Development put in charge of processing tenant applications and cutting checks for the program. Since then, $1 of every $8 approved statewide has gone to a household in crisis in the Richmond region.
As of mid-November, about 7,600 applications for relief were pending around the state, according to the department.
Johnston said the state established a call center in the fall to help ACTS, agencies in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia and others around the state with backlogged requests.
“All the grantees have had to scale up capacity, but some have had to scale up exponentially because of the volume of need in their region,” Johnston said. “ACTS is serving a huge region that also had a high eviction rate pre-pandemic.”
Starting this month, ACTS and other local agencies are no longer accepting new applications for the state program. Instead, the state call center is fielding those, Johnston said. The new centralized approach will carry into 2021, and is meant to improve turnaround times for tenant applications. It will also bring the state's approach for tenants in line with how it has allowed landlords to apply for the program since the fall.
Beginning in September, landlords could apply for relief funds on behalf of tenants through Virginia Housing, a separate state agency, instead of waiting for tenants to initiate the application process through one of the local agencies.
As of mid-November, 280 landlords had received $5.4 million by applying directly on behalf of their tenants, according to figures provided by Virginia Housing. The department was reviewing another 2,700 landlord-initiated applications seeking roughly $10.9 million as of mid-November, a spokesman said in an email.
The revised state budget Northam signed last month requires landlords to work with tenants to secure relief from the state or local relief program before carrying out an eviction.
Said Johnston, “We expect there to be strong need and demand for rent relief throughout 2021.”
Households in need of rental assistance can check their eligibility for the program by calling 2-1-1 or visit the Department of Housing and Community Development's website.
