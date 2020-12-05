Virginia has spent $33 million on rent and mortgage relief. Thousands are still waiting for help.

Three weeks have passed since Charles Grevious first reached out seeking help. The 31-year-old was in court last week facing eviction from his South Richmond apartment. By then, he had not yet received a call back to confirm his request was under review.

Grevious lost his job at SunTrust and most of his hours at a part-time job at Applebee's during the pandemic, and estimated he now owes about $2,000 in back rent. He said his landlord was understanding of his financial situation and willing to work with him. At his hearing, a judge continued his case until February. Even so, the waiting game for relief was weighing on him.

“It’s definitely uncomfortable,” he said. “The anxiety kicks in.”

With all the household information and required documentation, ACTS can process an application and send a check to a landlord in a matter of days, said Hana Yun, its chief operating officer. But those cases are the exception, she acknowledged.

More often, Yun said one or more pieces of required paperwork – proof of a tenant’s lost income during COVID or a property manager’s ledger confirming the amount of back rent owed – is missing. That leads to a series of follow-up calls, and often phone tag, with tenants or their landlords to track it down, which leads to delays, she said.