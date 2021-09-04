Virginia is entering the last stretch of the governor's race; early voting starts Sept 17

“It puts him on the spot,” said Bob Holsworth, a longtime political commentator in Richmond who said abortion could become a bigger issue in this governor's race than it was in 1989, when Democrat Doug Wilder used it to defeat Republican Marshall Coleman.

“He won’t be able to dodge and duck on it any longer," Holsworth said, because the Texas case will force Youngkin to say “exactly what he would do on executive orders and legislation he would support on the issue.”

Youngkin, who throughout the summer had been elusive about how exactly he would wield the power of the governor’s office, is now headlining his campaign with an ambitious plan for tax cuts, including a tax rebate of $300 per person and $600 per couple. It’s unclear if the plan is politically or financially feasible, but it could nevertheless prove attractive to middle-class voters.

He also has pitched a proposal to limit local real estate property tax increases that Holsworth said could have the same appeal to suburban voters as Republican Jim Gilmore's "no car tax" pledge did in 1997, when he defeated Lt. Gov. Don Beyer in the governor's race.

"It’s the no car tax pledge of 2021," Holsworth said, "and he is hoping to appeal to suburbanites who are ticked off about rising [property] assessments.”