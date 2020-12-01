WATCH NOW: 17,000-seat arena in Henrico part of planned multi-use project off Parham Road

After the Richmond City Council officially killed the contentious Navy Hill development project in February, developers attached to the project did not waste time finding its successor a new home.
Henrico County had recently put a piece of land on the market. Developers snatched up the opportunity, giving the former project a facelift: a new name and a new funding source.
GreenCity, a $2.3 billion privately funded mixed-use development anchored by a 17,000-seat sports and concert arena, is set to be built on the site of the former corporate headquarters of catalog showroom retailer Best Products off of East Parham Road and Interstate 95 along with additional land to the north of the site, officials announced Tuesday.
The development company, GreenCity LLC, is a joint business venture between Concord Eastridge Inc. and Future Cities LLC. Dominion Energy executive chairman Tom Farrell, who was involved with Navy Hill project, is not attached to the project, said Jeff Kelley, a GreenCity spokesperson who also did public relations work for Navy Hill.
“GreenCity is poised to be a game-changer and something future generations will be proud of,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said during a news conference announcing the project on Tuesday.
To help finance the $245 million arena project, GreenCity LLC will ask the county to establish a community development authority, which would issue tax-free bonds. Plans call for the bonds to be issued in 2023 and would be paid over 30 years by using a portion of the additional real estate, sales and personal property taxes generated by the entire GreenCity project.
Local governments have created community development authorities as a way to help developers lure retail or office tenants to a site. For instance, Henrico created one for Short Pump Town Center, White Oak Village and Reynolds Crossing.
Plans call for the arena to be completed in 2025. The core residential and office part of the project, known as the Village Center, would start to come on line in 2024.
“We are going to be as helpful as we can as a local government with the understanding that this is a private development,” Vithoulkas said in an interview.
The $1.5 billion Navy Hill proposal relied in part on tax increment financing in a downtown district that proponents said would benefit from new housing, retail and office space. First discussed publicly in July 2017, the project was lobbied aggressively by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney until its demise at the hands of the Richmond City Council in February following years of vocal, organized opposition.
Stoney’s chief of staff in a statement said the mayor is “glad” to see the region will benefit from the project and wishes Henrico well.
“Obviously, Mayor Stoney believed an arena-anchored mixed-use redevelopment was a great opportunity to redevelop downtown and generate revenues and benefits for the City. Henrico’s announcement today shows that this vision had merit,” said Lincoln Saunders.
Del. Delores McQuinn, a Democrat who represents portions of Henrico and Chesterfield counties and Richmond, said in an interview that Tuesday’s announcement “is Richmond’s loss and Henrico’s gain.”
“Richmond had the opportunity to do this … just the fact that some of the council said ‘no,’ here we are once again watching while others are doing,” McQuinn said, adding that had Navy Hill been built in Richmond, the city would have seen an increase in revenues as well as thousands of jobs and affordable housing.
GreenCity will sit on 204 acres — the 93.5-acre Best Products site and the 110.6 acres of land known as the Scott Farm — with an estimated 2.2 million square feet of office space, two 300-bed hotels and conference center space, 280,000 square feet of retail space, 230,000 square feet of residential.
The plan calls for the developers to buy the Scott Farm, which was purchased in 2015 by Riverstone Properties, a Richmond-based development company owned by Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr. The company also owns the James Center complex in downtown Richmond.
The farm site — north of the Best Products property and basically at the southeast quadrant of the intersection of interstates 95 and 295 — was once touted as a site for the NASCAR Hall of Fame before that project was awarded to developers in Charlotte, N.C.
Support Local Journalism
In 2011, Henrico bought the Best Products corporate headquarters property for $6.2 million with plans to convert the space into county government offices. The GreenCity developers will pay the $6.2 million for the property, according to information distributed at Tuesday’s announcement.
Last January, the Board of Supervisors asked the Economic Development Authority and county staff to advertise the area for economic development opportunities.
With Henrico owning the Best Products site, the Board of Supervisors did not need to take any formal votes regarding GreenCity up until this point. In January, the Supervisors will take a formal vote to transfer the property. Henrico residents will be able to weigh in on the project when the transfer takes place.
GreenCity in a sense fell into Henrico’s lap when developers called in the early spring asking if there was a site available for their project, said Cari Tretina, Vithoulkas’s chief of staff.
“The arena started the conversation but what made this a full package was all of the other aspects,” Tretina said in an interview. “[The project is] really forward-looking, always looking for the next thing to benefit current and future residents in the county and this it is, GreenCity is it.”
The overall proposal is set to be an eco-district, which looks to reduce the ecological footprint of a neighborhood, region or urban area, according to promotional materials handed out Tuesday.
“Eco-districts are built on social equity, they result in communities that support and encourage diversity,” Michael Hallmark, a partner at Future Cities said Tuesday’s news conference.
Developers will take on the Living Building Challenge when construction begins to renovate and repurpose the Best Products building, Hallmark said. To meet the challenge’s certification, the project will need to have net-zero energy, water and waste, which means to only use as much of each that is produced. The complex, built between 1977 and 1985, features a pair of 16-foot-tall art deco stone eagles from the former Airlines Terminal Building in Manhattan.
Streambeds and wetlands that connect to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed will be preserved, Hallmark said.
“Companies, shop owners and residents who themselves have sustainability goals will be able to plug into a green community,” at GreenCity, Hallmark added.
About 1.5 miles of protected trails are expected to be built in a 40-acre park system, according to GreenCity, LLC.
“The developers are committed to inclusion in every aspect. Thirty-percent of this group represents minority-owned businesses. The developers also recognize what makes a community, healthy and vibrant. Their commitment to inclusion and environmental justice filters through their plans,” Supervisor Frank Thornton said during Tuesday’s press conference.
Located in Thornton’s Fairfield District, GreenCity is one of the many construction projects being proposed and/or built in the northern and eastern parts of the county. In September, a community pool named the Frank J. Thornton YMCA Aquatic Center opened off of North Laburnum Avenue. In October, the Board of Supervisors approved the next steps in turning the Virginia Center Commons, a struggling mall, into an indoor sports complex.
While the start of construction is fluid at this point, the arena is scheduled to open in 2025 with the complete buildout by 2033, according to the developers.
John Hardt, the University of Richmond vice president and director of athletics, said Tuesday that he wants to hear more about the arena project in Henrico County, but suggested if the facility is built, the A-10 would likely be interested for men’s and women’s league and NCAA basketball tournaments. VCU and UR are A-10 members.
“Over the last couple of years, the A-10 has definitely been keeping an eye on what’s going on regarding competition venues throughout the Richmond metropolitan area,” said Hardt. “And I think the reason they’re keeping a close eye is they have a real interest in returning some of their basketball events in the future to the Richmond area.
Del. Lamont Bagby, a Democrat whose coverage area includes parts of Henrico, said in an interview the county has done a fine job with development projects, citing the aquatics center as well as libraries, firehouses and schools.
“It’s time for the business community to step up and not have Eastern Henrico residents have to drive to the far west [end] to shop, to be entertained or to return a cable box,” Bagby said.
Staff writers John O’Connor and C. Suarez Rojas contributed to this report.