WATCH NOW: 17,000-seat arena in Henrico part of planned multi-use project off Parham Road

In 2011, Henrico bought the Best Products corporate headquarters property for $6.2 million with plans to convert the space into county government offices. The GreenCity developers will pay the $6.2 million for the property, according to information distributed at Tuesday’s announcement.

Last January, the Board of Supervisors asked the Economic Development Authority and county staff to advertise the area for economic development opportunities.

With Henrico owning the Best Products site, the Board of Supervisors did not need to take any formal votes regarding GreenCity up until this point. In January, the Supervisors will take a formal vote to transfer the property. Henrico residents will be able to weigh in on the project when the transfer takes place.

GreenCity in a sense fell into Henrico’s lap when developers called in the early spring asking if there was a site available for their project, said Cari Tretina, Vithoulkas’s chief of staff.

“The arena started the conversation but what made this a full package was all of the other aspects,” Tretina said in an interview. “[The project is] really forward-looking, always looking for the next thing to benefit current and future residents in the county and this it is, GreenCity is it.”