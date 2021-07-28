'We're ready to go': Hanover officials announce plan to bring high-speed internet to the entire county

With all of that funding, infrastructure construction could begin in next fall. Budesky said completion could take several years, but will not stop "until everyone is served."

He said county residents should visit fiber.allpointsbroadband.com now through the end of August to complete a broadband availability survey, to confirm whether their locations have already been identified as unserved and also to subscribe for project information and updates.

All Points Broadband CEO Jimmy Carr called the partnership "unique," in that "two electric utilities saw the same problem everyone else did."

He said the partnership with between All Points and the utility companies "recognizes that the digital divide is a vexing problem."

Board Chairman Sean Davis said the county's been aware of broadband issues for some time and that Wednesday's announcement "marks the beginning of a journey." Broadband has long been a frustration for the board, in part because it realized "we could not be the sole fixer of this problem," he said. For that reason, "the board absolutely believes in partnerships."

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Budesky said the initiative would offer competitively-priced services thanks to those existing power lines.