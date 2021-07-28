'We're ready to go': Hanover officials announce plan to bring high-speed internet to the entire county

Using descriptors like "momentous" - even going so far as to call it a milestone similar to the "wedding day for your first born" - Hanover County officials announced Wednesday their plan for addressing long-standing broadband woes around the county.
Connect Hanover – the initiative through which the county plans to deliver high-speed internet to all corners of Hanover - is a public-private partnership with All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy Virginia and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
The initiative, which could begin implementation as early as fall 2022, would put fiber optic cables on existing power lines in unserved areas of the county - unserved being anyone who doesn't have access to a broadband connection of at least 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 megabits per second uploads. That's generally anyone who currently uses satellite, DSL, cell phones and mobile hot spots.
The plan leverages Dominion and Rappahannock's existing power lines for "middle fiber" capabilities, then All Points - known as a "last mile" fiber provider, would connect those fibers to individual homes.
The services would offer speeds of 100 by 100 - or 100 megabits per second for both download and upload speeds. All Points would be the service provider and homeowners would pay for service just as they do for their current broadband providers.
The higher speeds mean people who enjoy streaming services, as well as households with where multiple family members use multiple devices at the same time, would be able to enjoy high-speed services. But more than homes, better broadband benefits education, the business community, the medical community and more.
"This is the number one issue we hear about from our residents on a day to day basis," Hanover County Administrator John Budesky told a packed meeting room Wednesday afternoon. Budesky drove home that fact by pointing out that while the meeting was also being streamed live, there were likely residents around the county who couldn't watch it because of low-speed or no internet service.
All Points will conduct surveys of the county's broadband needs throughout July and August and will present a network design to the Board of Supervisors in September. The costs of those plans will also be presented then.
Budesky explained that the plans will require both state and federal funding, as well as corporate investments.
On Wednesday night at its board meeting, the board will consider appropriating nearly $17 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which is specifically designed to facilitate high-quality broadband access. Additionally, Hanover will apply for grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative in September. Those grant announcements are expected to be made in December or early 2022, and funding would be made available by July 2022.
With all of that funding, infrastructure construction could begin in next fall. Budesky said completion could take several years, but will not stop "until everyone is served."
He said county residents should visit fiber.allpointsbroadband.com now through the end of August to complete a broadband availability survey, to confirm whether their locations have already been identified as unserved and also to subscribe for project information and updates.
All Points Broadband CEO Jimmy Carr called the partnership "unique," in that "two electric utilities saw the same problem everyone else did."
He said the partnership with between All Points and the utility companies "recognizes that the digital divide is a vexing problem."
Board Chairman Sean Davis said the county's been aware of broadband issues for some time and that Wednesday's announcement "marks the beginning of a journey." Broadband has long been a frustration for the board, in part because it realized "we could not be the sole fixer of this problem," he said. For that reason, "the board absolutely believes in partnerships."
Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Budesky said the initiative would offer competitively-priced services thanks to those existing power lines.
"Buried fiber is probably not practical to every home," he said, but by using power lines, the service "becomes much more cost effective [because] you’re leveraging existing infrastructure."
Even the most remote parts of the county will get some help - "that means folks with really long driveways, that means areas where topography and wireless have been a challenge," Budesky said.
In 2020, Hanover's Board of Supervisors created a broadband advisory committee made up of residents who had knowledge of broadband issues. Wednesday's announcement is in line with that committee's recommendations.
Budesky said that rumors about Hanover not wanting to expand services aren't true.
"A lot of people think the county somehow is not allowing [service providers] to expand - it's the furthest from the truth," he said. With All Points, "we have a strategic delivery partner, we're going to have plans ready to implement."
In short, he said, "we're ready to go."
(804) 649-6945