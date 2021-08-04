What a new federal eviction order means for Virginia renters

The shifting nature of the federal order will likely make it difficult for families in crisis to keep track. Given that, Horrock said it is crucial for the Virginia General Assembly to reinstate certain state protections during its special session.

Those include a requirement that landlords apply for rental assistance on behalf of their tenants before pursuing an eviction and also notify them of assistance programs that are available. Gov. Ralph Northam proposed reenacting the protections in his budget proposal, a month after they lapsed at the end of Virginia’s state of emergency order in June.

Any mechanism that helps speed the process of settling back rent balances will help avert a worst case scenario, said Ralph Hodge, a pastor at 2nd Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond and a past co-president of Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities. The faith-based advocacy coalition has lobbied for anti-eviction measures and affordable housing in the region.

“It’s not an issue of resources, it’s really an issue of access and ease of access,” Hodge said. “That’s what’s been frustrating to me, I’ll tell people to call the [rent relief] number and they’ll wait for months even after they’ve submitted all their paperwork.”