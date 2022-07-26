What happens now that Richmond City Council has approved collective bargaining measure?

In a historic vote, the Richmond City Council on Monday approved a code amendment that gives municipal workers the right to unionize and have collective bargaining. City workers filled council chambers as the affirmative vote was cast and applause erupted.

The approval comes about six months after talks started and two years after Virginia lawmakers approved legislation giving collective bargaining rights to government workers. Mayor Levar Stoney and council members last week announced they’d reached an agreement that would allow employees to proceed in forming a union.

Doris Crouse-Mays, president of the Virginia AFL-CIO, said during the public comment portion of the meeting that city workers will have a voice.

“You just need to realize the historical moment that you’re about the embark upon and how monumental this is,” said Crouse-Mays, one of several supporters who spoke Monday night.

The motion passed unanimously.

Collective bargaining is the process in which an employer and a union of workers negotiate terms and conditions of employment, including details about wages, hours, overtime, paid time off, safety and health.

Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders told the council that the move makes the city a “workplace of choice” and credited officials with striking a compromise and balance.

“It’s encouraging to see we are all united in wanting to see investment in our workforce,” he said.

About 3,000 employees are in the city’s workforce.

Larry Christian, 67, a Department of Public Works employee since 1998, said the approval is long overdue. When Christian first started working with the city as a trades helper, his starting salary was $18,000, he said.

“It’s still bad, man,” Christian said before the vote. “We’ve tried for many years to form an organized union. That’s why I say when the people get fed up, you’re going to hear from them and that’s what happened with us.”

Historically, Richmond has a history of poor wages, pension and health care benefits, according to research groups such as The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, a Richmond-based progressive think tank.

Supporters of the city unionization effort said the move will improve conditions for municipal workers. Opponents say it will strain finances and present challenges for administrators.

Christian, a lifelong Richmond resident and married father of three, said he’s spent time “in the trenches” meeting city workers across departments meeting in the library about their struggles as employees and attending City Council meetings

“I’ve been down [to] City Hall every time since we’ve been talking about negotiations,” said Christian. “Every one of them were pushing to allow us to negotiate, but they kept dragging their feet.”

Before coming to a ununified agreement, Stoney and City Council debated multiple, competing bills that would allow workers to petition to unionize, which led to multiple delays.

Councilmembers Reva Trammell and Kristen Nye submitted measures that would allow city workers to negotiate with the city for new labor contracts. The mayor’s administration also prepared a plan of its own.

One notable distinction from past drafts submitted to City Council and the ordinance they agreed to is the list bargaining units recognized by the ordinance.

Although city workers have repeatedly advocated to be represented under one union, the ordinance recognizes five categorical groups:

police employees

fire and emergency services employees

labor and trades employees

professional employees

administrative and technical employees

The ordinance approved Monday defines the role of a labor relations administrator to be a neutral negotiator between the city and bargaining agent.

Once selected, the administrator will serve a four-year term and be contracted by the city.

Workers also will take part in a union election. The petition must show that at least 30% of workers are interested in joining a union. Within 45 days of when the petition is recognized by the labor relations administrator, a mail-in ballot election will be held where employees will vote.

The earliest possible date for a union election would be the fall.

Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said during the meeting on Monday that the approval means employees will have a bigger say.

“I know there will not be another budget where your voice isn’t heard,” she said.

Nye on Monday also expressed her appreciation for her colleagues, city workers and union representatives.

“It’s fair and it’s the right thing for us to do for you all to have a seat at the table and to have meaningful dialogue as we move through all the issues that are important to you,” said Nye during the discussion period.

Before the 2020 General Assembly vote, Virginia was one of a handful of states that banned public-sector bargaining. In Richmond, teachers were among the first in the city and the state to garner the right to negotiate work contracts.