Where should Richmond invest in bike lanes? Share your ideas.

Richmond is launching a survey to get input on bike lane expansions and pedestrian infrastructure.

The survey, at surveymonkey.com/r/RichmondBikeLanes, is open until June 26.

"We try to be proactive and coordinate with our paving program so that we can routinely implement improvements without having to chase grant funding and specific capital projects," city Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail Coordinator Jakob Helmboldt told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The city has 61 miles of bike path paths. The Department of Public Works also has identified eight corridors for improvement:

Admiral Street/School Street from Lombardy Street to Chamberlayne Avenue

German School Road from Glenway Drive to Midlothian Turnpike

North 25th Street between Main Marshall streets

North Sheppard Street between Broad and Clay streets

Norfolk Street from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

West Marshall Street from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road

West Moore Street from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

Warwick Road between Hull Street and Brookline streets

Helmboldt said the city is working to complete around 30 additional miles of bike infrastructure.

The new effort seeks to build on several initiatives launched in recent years, including the city's Bicycle Master Plan crafted in 2015.

Biking also is a part of the Richmond 300 Master Plan, a document adopted in 2020 that serves as a blueprint for development and planning citywide, and the Path to Equity policy guide, which seeks to resolve "problematic inequities in the transportation network for targeted underserved populations."

The city is also involved in the Vision Zero Network, a program first implemented in Sweden in 1990s to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe and equitable mobility.

The Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization also has adopted the BikePed2045 Plan, which calls for 770 miles of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

"It's a dynamic environment, so we're always trying to kind of react while also trying to implement plans that have been developed," Helmboldt said. "It's a very fluid process."

There are also efforts to boost the number of protected bike lanes. High visibility crosswalks, accessible curb ramps, bike lane buffers and dedicated space for people who bike or operate a scooter are all in the city's playbook, Helmboldt said.

"We're definitely looking at opportunities to provide more than simply a stripe on the road," he said.

Said Helmboldt: "The survey allows us to gauge public support. That feedback from the public, is valuable, because (it) we don't want to make assumptions ... we want take a pulse on what people want."