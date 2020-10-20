Williams: A 90-year-old Chesterfield man almost lost the right to vote this year because of a typo

She feared that other folks would face a similar predicament — particularly seniors, because they’d be less likely to check online. “And they would have no reason to think that they weren’t registered when they’ve been voting all the time.”

The takeaway is to take nothing for granted. Don’t assume; check to make sure you’re registered. You don’t want to be filling in a provisional ballot on Election Day after your voter eligibility has been challenged.

I wouldn’t advise waiting until then to vote, with the novel coronavirus showing evidence of an autumn surge. There’s also the prospect of Trump “armies” turning up to police polling places.

But Clarence Lee was a hard sell on voting early.

“He doesn’t trust the mail. Actually, he wanted to wait until Nov. 3, because that’s what he’s accustomed to, but we finally convinced him that he needs to do this now,” his daughter said. “It’s taken all of us to impress upon him how important it is to get it done now. Last week, there was that cable fiasco in Chesterfield. And then, with his age and the weather changing and everything, better to do this early.”