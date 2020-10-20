Williams: A 90-year-old Chesterfield man almost lost the right to vote this year because of a typo

Clarence Lee of Chesterfield County has been casting ballots since the end of World War II, an era of poll taxes, literacy tests and other roadblocks to keep Black people from voting.
Lee, 90, never misses an election, “general nor primary,” said his daughter, historian Lauranett Lee. So she was alarmed when her check of the state’s online website showed that her father was not registered to vote. A call to the Chesterfield office of the general registrar and director of elections confirmed the bad news.
Odd, she thought; her father had not only voted consistently, but had not changed his Midlothian-area address since the early 1960s.
Ultimately, Lauranett Lee learned that her father’s birth date on his registration form had been filled in incorrectly at some point. It was all a mistake. He was eligible to vote. Monday, he cast his ballot at a curbside site.
The successful outcome did not curb his daughter’s unease about what had occurred during an election season when we can’t take anything — even democracy — for granted.
“Unless you check, you don’t know that you’re not registered until you get down there,” she said. “And my concern is, like in this case, if I hadn’t checked, my father would have gone thinking he could vote and wouldn’t have been able to.”
She feared that other folks would face a similar predicament — particularly seniors, because they’d be less likely to check online. “And they would have no reason to think that they weren’t registered when they’ve been voting all the time.”
The takeaway is to take nothing for granted. Don’t assume; check to make sure you’re registered. You don’t want to be filling in a provisional ballot on Election Day after your voter eligibility has been challenged.
I wouldn’t advise waiting until then to vote, with the novel coronavirus showing evidence of an autumn surge. There’s also the prospect of Trump “armies” turning up to police polling places.
But Clarence Lee was a hard sell on voting early.
“He doesn’t trust the mail. Actually, he wanted to wait until Nov. 3, because that’s what he’s accustomed to, but we finally convinced him that he needs to do this now,” his daughter said. “It’s taken all of us to impress upon him how important it is to get it done now. Last week, there was that cable fiasco in Chesterfield. And then, with his age and the weather changing and everything, better to do this early.”
Ah yes, the cable fiasco — the “inadvertently struck” Verizon cable during a Chesterfield sewer installation outside the Virginia Information Technologies Agency that took down the state’s online voter registration system for several hours on Oct. 13, which happened to be the last day Virginians could register. The deadline ultimately was extended by 48 hours.
As for Clarence Lee’s mistrust of the mail, he’s not without reason. Beyond the attempts by the administration of President Donald Trump and his handpicked postmaster general to slow mail delivery, six Richmond-area mailboxes were tampered with earlier this month. The postal service believed mail was taken from the boxes, a postal inspector said.
It’s a struggle to keep faith in the electoral process when the president, of all people, keeps throwing shade at it and his fellow Republicans keep undermining it with voter suppression schemes.
Long before this nation had the protections provided by the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Byrd Machine in Virginia — realizing that a tiny electorate is easier to control — had voter suppression down to a fine art. The first blow to the act itself was 1980’s Bolden v. Mobile decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that any adverse impact on voters must be proven to be intentional to claim discrimination.
Good luck with that.
In 2013, the Supreme Court’s Shelby County v. Holder ruling effectively gutted the act by removing the federal preclearance required before certain states (including Virginia) and localities with a history of voter discrimination could change their voting laws or practices. What followed was a slew of voter ID laws to prevent virtually nonexistent voter fraud.
Today, an apparently innocent clerical error carries the burden of this history. Clarence Lee still wonders what happened.
“I felt bad about it, but I had a good person helping me and I got it all straight,” Lee, a retired electrical contractor, said Monday.
“If you don’t vote, you can’t request anything,” he said. “You carry more weight if you are a voter.”
A lot is riding on this election, perhaps more than at any point in modern U.S. history. Make sure you’re eligible to carry that weight.
