Williams: A civilian review board must be collaborative, but also confrontational. Otherwise, why bother?

When the two parties finally met this past Wednesday during a meeting of the task force, Smith warned that a review board needed to be collaborative, not confrontational.

Yes, collaboration is good. To hear task force members talk, they envision a collaborative, trust-building spirit in which a board would do its work. But a civilian review board cannot be a smiley-face rubber stamp on police misconduct. It must be willing to confront the police department when it needs confronting. Otherwise, it won’t be doing its job.

Police, in participating in this work, must be willing to give up a modicum of power and control. But perhaps they sense the tide turning in their favor as the white allyship that characterized this reckoning on race over the past year has shown signs of experiencing fatigue.

Support for law and order is on the upswing; support for protesters, heading in the opposite direction, according to a March poll by USA Today/Ipsos.