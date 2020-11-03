Williams: Americans are more divided than at any point since the Civil War. If we can’t find unity, this election will have no winners

As an African American, he wrote, “I speak with the rage of betrayal.” The prospect of our fellow citizens doubling down on that betrayal is too much for many of us to bear.

The year 2020 makes mincemeat out of optimists. But the winning political slogan of a dozen years ago is more resonant today than ever. We must cling fast to hope and change and rediscover how to function as a nation.

In the aftermath of Barack Obama’s historic election as president, I wrote words that in hindsight were both naïve and prescient:

There will be the temptation for all of us to indulge in premature self-congratulations. But bigotry, homophobia, greed and war will not disappear on Inauguration Day. No victory comes without vigilance and struggle.

Change tends to be incremental. Emancipation and Reconstruction beget the backlash of black codes, the Klan and Jim Crow. The civil-rights movement successes produced a conservative revolution devoted largely to turning back the clock on those gains.

Obama ... will no doubt face an organized and determined resistance. But nothing will be as it was. A deep cynicism that had enveloped our land has been lifted.