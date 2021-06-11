Williams: As the new executive director of the ACLU of Virginia, Mary Bauer plans to "go big and be bold."

"We care deeply about the First Amendment, and we also care deeply about racial justice. And we also believe that those things can coexist," she said.

Sometimes, those issues are intersectional, as when that free speech work involves marginalized communities, she said; other times, the organization represents people whose views differ from it.

One example of the latter was the ACLU's defense of the right of white supremacists to hold their August 2017 rally in downtown Charlottesville, where a neo-Nazi drove his car into a group of counterprotesters in the aftermath, murdering Heather Heyer.

Can the ACLU take such stances and retain progressive cred?

"Looking at Charlottesville and looking at January 6, we have to be keenly aware in our analysis of the role of violence," said Bauer, who lives in Charlottesville, where she attended law school at the University of Virginia. "We can stand up for the right for people to speak, but we are not going to stand up for the right of people to engage in threatening and violent conduct."

One issue that has become concerning to the ACLU is a concerted right-wing movement against teaching about systemic racism in education, an issue that has emerged in Chesterfield, Loudoun and Hanover counties.