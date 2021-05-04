Williams: At a Hanover County gateway, conservatives are welcomed home. Liberals? Not so much.

This type of sign does not require a sign permit, Wilson said. It falls under a provision of the county zoning ordinance that allows such signs if they display a noncommercial message, are not illuminated, are erected by the property owner or displayed with their permission, and do not contain language or images that are obscene or defamatory.

The sign is neither official nor the first welcome that Route 33 motorists see when driving from Henrico into Hanover. Almost immediately upon crossing the border, you’ll spot a sign in the median from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office urging motorists to drive safely. That’s a message we can all get behind.

But the fault line the reader spoke of is real. As a nation, we’ve lost the capacity to disagree agreeably, or even debate substantive issues in a rational way that does not resort to lies, conspiracy theories and name-calling.

Yes, Hanover County is what Chesterfield County once was — a reliably Republican jurisdiction. Hanover residents voted 2 to 1 for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

But liberals and progressives, believe it or not, do populate Hanover, a county with around 108,000 residents.

Should they be made to feel unwelcome?