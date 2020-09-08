Williams: Black lives don't matter less now than in June. We must push past fatigue to give this moment lasting meaning.

Tuesday, I circled back to Ewing to see if he still believed what he told me in mid-August.

“I still do,” he said. “The overflow of violence that we see from the state and from defenders of the status quo seems to me to be a sign of weakness rather than strength, just like turning water hoses and dogs on nonviolent protesters was a sign of weakness during the ‘60s.

“States demand a monopoly on violence, and they present their exercise of violence as a legitimate function of ‘order.’ When state violence is viewed as illegitimate on a wide scale, there is a real crisis.”

The question, he asked, is “do we maintain and expand our democratic practices, as the protests demand, or does the state retreat from democracy altogether. The current administration has proven again and again to be far more comfortable with the latter path than the former. Either way, it is hard to imagine how the status quo holds.”